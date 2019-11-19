Bureau Of Prisons Has Long Been Besieged By Chronic Violence, Staff Shortages, But It’s Largely Flown Under Radar

The fact that Jeffrey Epstein was able to commit suicide in one of the country's most secure jails has thrown a spotlight on the bureau that has for years dealt with accusations of serious misconduct. Other news on prison issues comes out of Arizona.

The Associated Press: US Prison System Long Plagued By Staffing Crisis, Violence

For years, the federal Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by systematic failures, from massive staffing shortages to chronic violence. But the largest agency in the Justice Department has largely stayed out of the public view. The death of billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein and the revelation that he was able to kill himself while behind bars at one of the most secure jails in America has cast a spotlight on the agency, which has also been besieged by serious misconduct in recent years. (Balsamo and Sisak, 11/19)

Arizona Republic: Arizona Prisons Ordered To Create New Health Care Settlement

After years of the Arizona Department of Corrections failing to comply with a legal settlement requiring better health care for inmates, the judge is sending the two sides back to the negotiating table. The state already owes $1.4 million for not complying in 2018 and could face another $1.7 million for noncompliance this year. ...In letters submitted to the court in May, lawyers detailed numerous stories in which the department failed to provide adequate treatment to inmates. One woman gave birth in her cell alone three days after she reported her water broke. (Castle, 11/18)

