Burning Sensations, Blistered Lips And Vomiting: A Look At The Health Concerns Consumers Reported To Juul

The company’s internal database logged nearly 1.3 million general complaints from both adults and youth from June 1, 2015, when Juul launched its product, to Sept. 26, 2018. In other vaping news: Democrats criticize the Trump administration's menthol exception in its flavor ban, New Jersey lawmakers pass their own ban, and a judge strikes down New York's.

Bloomberg News: Consumers Made 2,600 Health Complaints To Juul About E-Cigarettes, FDA Says

Juul Labs Inc. received roughly 2,600 complaints about adverse health effects related to its e-cigarette during its first three years in operation, with customers citing issues such as burning sensations in the lungs, blistered lips, and vomiting, according to an internal Food and Drug Administration report. The report, released to Bloomberg News under the federal Freedom of Information Act, contains few details about the anonymous complaints or health outcomes. It cites only one “serious adverse event”: A woman reported that her throat bled after she used a Juul product. (Etter, 1/13)

The Hill: Senate Democrats Blast Exemptions In Trump Vaping Ban

More than 30 Senate Democrats on Monday criticized the Trump administration’s new vaping ban for exempting menthol flavored e-cigarettes and any e-liquids that are not in a cartridge. In a letter to newly appointed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn, the 31 Democrats, led by Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), said the omissions in the policy will place millions of children at risk of addiction. (Weixel, 1/13)

The Wall Street Journal: New Jersey Legislature Passes Flavored-Vape Ban

New Jersey lawmakers approved a legislative package strengthening regulations on e-cigarettes, including a ban on flavored-vaping products, in a growing campaign to fight tobacco use among young people. One measure stiffens penalties for retailers selling tobacco and vaping products to people under the age of 21, while another forbids the use of coupons or discounts to purchase tobacco and vaping products. The sale of vaping liquid that contains nicotine in a concentration of more than 2% will also be prohibited. (De Avila and Grayce West, 1/13)

CBS News: New Jersey Flavored Vaping Ban: Lawmakers Pass Bill Banning Sale Of Flavored Electronic Cigarettes Today

The bill prohibits the sale and distribution of electronic smoking devices with a "distinguishable flavor, taste or aroma." The legislation would also impose a minimum fine of $250 for a first offence, $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense. The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 22-15 and the Assembly approved the bill 53-11, with eight assembly members abstaining. The law would go into effect 90 days after being signed by the governor. (Freiman, 1/13)

Lohud: Vaping: Why A Judge Struck Down New York Flavored E-Cigarette Ban

A judge struck down New York’s emergency ban on flavored e-cigarettes, in part ruling that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and authorities exceeded their authority in an attempt to curb the teen vaping crisis. Acting state Supreme Court Justice Catherine Cholakis late Friday sided with a vaping trade group that argued the ban was “an impermissible administrative transgression" into lawmaking and policy actions reserved to the Legislature by the State Constitution. (Robinson, 1/13)

