Obama Focuses Attention On Fiscal Risks Involved In GOP Health Law Defunding Strategy

President Barack Obama issues tough talk about Capitol Hill during a speech to the Business Roundtable. Meanwhile, JP Morgan Chase & Co. backs away from a research note in which it predicted a delay was imminent in the launch of key provisions of the health law.

The New York Times: Obama Highlights Fiscal Risks In Addressing Business Group

Mr. Obama used an appearance before the group, the Business Roundtable, to call out House Republicans who have said they will not raise the nation's debt ceiling unless they succeeded in repealing Mr. Obama's signature health care law. In his remarks, Mr. Obama accused what he called "a faction" of Republicans in the House of trying to "extort" him by refusing to raise the nation's debt ceiling unless the president's health care plan is repealed (Shear, 9/18).

Reuters: JPMorgan Backs Away From Obamacare Delay Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co backed away from a research note to clients on Wednesday that said a delay in the launch of President Barack Obama's health care reform was imminent. JPMorgan initially said in the note on Wednesday morning that based on its Washington D.C. contacts and comments from the administration, it believed an announcement of a delay could come as soon as Wednesday (9/18).

