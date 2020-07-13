Businesses Struggle With Reopening Plans
How will businesses ensure workers are safe at work from the spread of the coronavirus? Meanwhile, pity the poor interns who must work alone from home.
Los Angeles Times:
Employers Balk At Frequent COVID-19 Tests For Workers. Here's Why
From nursing homes in New York and a landfill in Utah to Disney World and the Las Vegas Strip, employers are wrestling with workplace safety in the age of COVID-19 and making fraught calculations about how to safeguard their businesses and their employees. Mass testing, a crucial tool to stem the virus’ spread, seems like an obvious solution. (Court, Palmeri and Lavito, 7/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
As Offices Reopen Amid Coronavirus, Workers Clash Over Masks, Cubicle Barriers And Lysol
When Matt Wells returned to the office in mid-April, he was surprised to see a note pinned to a colleague’s cubicle urging people to keep their distance. “I thought it was an overreaction” to the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Now he has a note just like it on his cubicle. (Needleman, 7/11)
The Wall Street Journal:
Interns Seek Solutions To Isolation During The Summer Of Coronavirus
Halfway through this most virtual summer, one thing’s certain: Many interns crave a greater sense of unity to help them feel like they’re not in this alone. Managers report that interns are requesting additional communication and events that allow them to get to know each other informally. Those running virtual summer internships that are now halfway over are still figuring out how to make the interns feel less isolated. (James, 7/12)
AP:
As Beach Towns Open, Businesses Are Short Foreign Workers
At this time of the year, The Friendly Fisherman on Cape Cod is usually bustling with foreign students clearing tables and helping prepare orders of clam strips or fish and chips. But because of a freeze on visas, Janet Demetri won’t be employing the 20 or so workers this summer. So as the crowds rush back, Demetri must work with nine employees for her restaurant and market — forcing her to shutter the business twice a week. (Casey, 7/12)
In other business news —
Stat:
Google Faces Continued Scrutiny Over Use Of Health Data In Fitbit Deal
Google is again facing questions from regulators about its $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit. The biggest sticking point: How will the tech giant use Fitbit’s trove of health data? (Brodwin, 7/10)