Caitlyn Jenner Retracts Support Of Trump: ‘The Trans Community Is Being Relentlessly Attacked By This President’

Caitlyn Jenner is a transgender rights activist who made waves by supporting President Donald Trump. But following the report that the administration is considering a new definition of gender that would eliminate protections for transgender individuals, she wrote an opinion piece saying that she was "wrong."

The New York Times: Caitlyn Jenner, A Longtime Republican, Revokes Support For Trump Over Transgender Rights

Caitlyn Jenner, the transgender rights activist who has long drawn criticism from members of the L.G.B.T.Q. community for her Republican leanings, unambiguously denounced President Trump on Thursday for his stance on transgender issues. In a column published in The Washington Post, Ms. Jenner, 68, wrote that she had hoped she could work within the Republican Party to improve its position on L.G.B.T.Q. issues, but that she had evolved to see that belief as a mistake. (Jacobs, 10/25)

Politico: Caitlyn Jenner: 'I Was Wrong' About Trump

“Sadly, I was wrong,” Jenner wrote. “The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president. ”The New York Times reported Sunday that the Department of Health and Human Services was leading an effort to establish a legal definition of gender under Title IX, the federal civil rights law. The law states that no person can be discriminated against from participating in or receiving benefits of any education program on the basis of gender. (Morin, 10/25)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Demonstrators Rally In Milwaukee Against Trump Gender Initiative

About 200 people gathered outside City Hall on Thursday to condemn an initiative by the Trump administration they said would erode the civil rights of transgender, intersex and gender nonconforming people. The move would strictly define gender as a fixed status determined by the genitalia a person is born with, reversing Obama-era policies that granted federal recognition to transgender individuals, according to a memo obtained by The New York Times. (Garza, 10/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription