Calif. Lawsuit Targets Drugmakers Over Inflated Insulin Prices

“We’re going to level the playing field and make this life-saving drug more affordable for all who need it, by putting an end to Big Pharma’s big profit scheme,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a news conference Thursday. In other news from around the country: psychiatric beds in New Hampshire, a false covid positive for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, and more.

Politico: California Files Suit Against Pharmaceutical Companies, Benefit Managers Over Price Of Insulin

Attorney General Rob Bonta accused the companies of deceptive business practices to artificially inflate the price of a critical treatment for diabetes. “No one should be forced to ration or go without basic medication that could mean the difference between life or death,” Bonta said at a news conference to announce the filing of the suit in state court. (Castanos, 1/12)

Reuters: California Lawsuit Accuses Drugmakers Of Insulin Overcharging

"Allegations that we play any role in determining the prices charged by manufacturers are false," a CVS Caremark spokesperson said in an email. An Optum spokesperson said the company "work(s) every day to provide people with access to affordable drugs, including insulin." (Pierson, 1/12)

KHN: California Attorney General Sues Drugmakers Over Inflated Insulin Prices

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday sued the six major companies that dominate the U.S. insulin market, ratcheting up the state’s assault on a profitable industry for artificially jacking up prices and making the indispensable drug less accessible for diabetes patients. (Hart and Young, 1/12)

The Hill: Sanders Bans ‘Latinx’ On First Day As Arkansas Governor

The former Trump White House press secretary signed seven orders on her first day as governor on Tuesday, generally focused on red-meat issues like “Latinx,” the use of TikTok on government devices and a review on the teaching of critical race theory in schools. (Bernal, 1/12)

New Hampshire Public Radio: NH Hospitals Sue To Stop State From Boarding Psychiatric Patients In Their ERs

A group of New Hampshire hospitals is suing the state over its practice of boarding people who are held involuntarily due to a mental health crisis in emergency rooms for days or weeks until psychiatric beds are available. (Cuno-Booth, 1/12)

AP: Kansas Governor Learns COVID Test Gave Her False Positive

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to return Friday to the Statehouse after learning that a COVID-19 test earlier in the week gave her a false positive result, her office said. (1/12)

The Wall Street Journal: State Bans On Products With ‘Forever Chemicals’ Increase

As of this month, Maine has banned the sale of residential carpets with long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS and became the first state to require companies to report products that contain the chemicals. In Washington and Vermont, companies can no longer sell or use food packaging, such as wrappers and pizza boxes, that contain them. Vermont’s ban on ski waxes with the chemicals begins in July. (Maher and Tita, 1/12)

AP: McConnell: Funding To Support School Safety, Mental Health

A federal agency will provide more than $2.3 million to two Kentucky organizations to support school safety and mental health, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said. The Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than $2 million to the Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation in Ashland and $250,000 to Seven Counties Services Inc., based in Louisville, the senator announced Thursday. (1/13)

