California AG Leading ACA Defense Tries To Soothe Worries: ‘We Will Not Accept Anything Less Than Victory’

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said supporters of the health law should not panic over the delayed timeline as the cases marches slowly toward the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, in California, the number of new enrollees on the state's exchange surges past last year's numbers.

Modern Healthcare: California AG Says 'Not Time To Panic' Over Affordable Care Act Lawsuit

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the lawyer leading the charge to defend the Affordable Care Act against a challenge by the Trump administration and a group of GOP states, said on Thursday that proponents of the landmark law should not yet begin panicking about its fate. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that it denied a petition by a coalition of Democratic attorneys general to fast-track consideration of the case. (Cohrs, 1/23)

Kaiser Health News: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: SCOTUS Punts On ACA Case — For Now

The Supreme Court has declined to take up immediately a case out of Texas that could overturn the entire Affordable Care Act. But that is not likely to stop the case from becoming a major political issue in the 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns. Meanwhile, the American College of Physicians, which represents internists, became one of the first major doctor groups to endorse “Medicare for All” — although the group also endorsed a somewhat less sweeping public option. (1/23)

Sacramento Bee: New Enrollees At Covered California Exceeds 2019 Total

Covered California reported Thursday that the number of new enrollees has surged to 318,000, surpassing the total number from last year, as open enrollment nears its close on Jan. 31. Still, leaders of the state-based insurance marketplace say a survey shows that many Californians are unaware that a new state law mandates that everyone have health care coverage. (Anderson, 1/23)

