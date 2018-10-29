California Governor Expands Attack Against Administration’s Plan To Freeze Auto Emissions, Saying It’s ‘Riddled With Errors’

Gov. Jerry Brown said if President Trump's proposal goes through, the U.S. will fall behind in the development of electric cars and the health of millions will be jeopardized. Environmental health news comes out of Wisconsin and New Mexico, also.

KQED: California Escalates Battle With Trump EPA Over 'Clean Car' Rules

Gov. Jerry Brown, flanked by his attorney general and air quality chief, issued another demand on Friday that the Trump administration abandon its plan to freeze auto emission standards and revoke California's right to set its own rules. ...State officials, along with attorneys general from 20 other states, also released their 415 pages of comments on the proposal, which Trump appointees have dubbed the SAFE Rule, for Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles, calling it "riddled with errors and based on faulty assumptions, incorrect modeling, cherry-picked data and a fundamental misunderstanding of consumer behavior." (Miller, 10/26)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Care For The Environment Has Become A Campus Selling Point To Families

Across Wisconsin, universities are banning plastic straws, nonrecyclable takeout containers and plastic bags in campus dining halls. They are composting food scraps and collecting uneaten food for food pantries. And they are supporting local food growers or tending campus gardens to reduce the distance food travels. (Herzog, 10/26)

ProPublica and Santa Fe New Mexican: Half-Life

For decades, Los Alamos had been criticized for sacrificing workers’ health and safety in the name of atomic progress. ...Before his death, Chad [Walde] filed a claim for federal benefits, joining more than 1,400 people who said they became sick from radiation exposure for work done within the last 20 years at the lab, according to data obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican under the Freedom of Information Act. (Moss, 10/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription