California Governor Orders Changes For College Requirements, Child Support Payments; Cases Double In One Week In D.C. Area

San Francisco Chronicle: Newsom Order Allows CSU To Relax Admission Requirements For 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday allowing the California State University system to adjust admissions criteria for applicants affected by the coronavirus crisis. The order waives certain requirements for changing the CSU admissions criteria through June 2021 and would impact students applying later this year to enroll as freshmen in fall 2021. (Kawahara, 4/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: Several Bay Area Counties Will Require Face Masks Starting Next Week To Fight Coronavirus, Official Says

Bay Area counties will announce a new order on Friday that will require residents to wear masks and face coverings while in public, Marin County’s health officer said Thursday in a video statement. The new requirement will go into effect at noon on Wednesday to give time to the public to prepare, Dr. Matt Willis, the health officer, said in a YouTube video. Willis did not say which of the Bay Area counties were joining to put out the order. (Hernandez, 4/16)

The Washington Post: D.C., Virginia And Maryland Coronavirus Cases Double In A Week To Exceed 20,000

The coronavirus caseload in Virginia, Maryland and the District has doubled in a week to more than 20,000 confirmed patients as of Thursday evening. The death toll reached 750 and continues to climb, as the economic standstill implemented to stem the virus’s spread wrought a new round of financial pain and worry. (Cox, Wiggins and Olivo, 4/16)

ABC News: Coronavirus Outbreak Sickens At Least 37 Children At Chicago Shelter For Undocumented Immigrant Youth

A coronavirus outbreak has sickened at least 37 children at a Chicago shelter for unaccompanied and undocumented immigrant youth, and officials there said Thursday that they've been scrambling to test all the children in their care and to isolate those who are positive for the virus. The outbreak occurred at a shelter in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, where 69 children separated from their parents or guardians at the Southern border are housed, officials said. (Hutchinson, 4/16)

Boston Globe: Baker Defends State Coronavirus Efforts In Chelsea

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday staunchly defended the state’s handling of the escalating COVID-19 outbreak in Chelsea, including charging, without offering details, that city leaders have turned down help from his administration. The governor’s claim blindsided officials in Chelsea, where leaders told the Globe this week that the state and even health care providers should have caught on sooner to the virus’s rapid spread through the densely populated, working-class community. (Stout, 4/16)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Coronavirus In Milwaukee: These Stores Have Reserved Shopping Hours

In an effort to make shopping safer and easier, some stores are reserving early morning hours for at-risk customers. Stores are using reserved times to disinfect and restock shelves for shoppers who can benefit from it the most.Here’s a list of when and where seniors, people with disabilities and immunocompromised individuals can shop. (Morales, 4/16)

Boston Globe: Another Push Emerges To Allow Remote Notarization For Era Of Social Distancing

Various constituencies representing the interests of probate attorneys, real estate lawyers, bankers, insurers, and credit unions have teamed up on a proposed solution: a bill that would allow notaries to endorse documents via videoconference. This loose-knit coalition, including the retirement plan giant Fidelity Investments, proposed legislation to the House and Senate on Thursday. (Chesto, 4/16)

Boston Globe: Judge Rules Baker Had Legal Right To Close Recreational Marijuana Stores

Governor Charlie Baker acted within his authority when he ordered recreational marijuana suppliers and stores to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, a state judge ruled Thursday afternoon — even as he said he believed they could be reopened safely. The decision means the state’s recreational pot shops will remain shuttered. It also could serve as an effective death sentence for dozens of marijuana companies, several of which sued Baker last week for deeming the recreational the shutdown after he deemed recreational marijuana suppliers and stores “nonessential." (Adams, 4/16)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Coronavirus In Wisconsin: Sheriff Threatened Jail Over Instagram Post

A high school sophomore sued the Marquette County sheriff Thursday after he threatened to take her or her family to jail for her post on Instagram warning that she believed she had been infected with coronavirus. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Milwaukee with the help of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, argues the jail threat violated the teen’s right to free speech. The case raises questions about First Amendment protections in the middle of a pandemic. (Marley, 4/16)

Detroit Free Press: Poor, Homeless In Michigan At Risk Of Missing Out On Stimulus

As much as the stimulus cash — officially known as the Economic Impact Payment — looks like easy money, the process isn't simple for many, including homeless and poor people and those without bank accounts. And there's growing concern that some people will lose out on seeing any money. One big issue continues to bubble up: How will poor people get their stimulus cash? About 1.5 million people in Michigan could be at risk of not getting a payment or could need to wait as long as five months to receive the money via a check sent in the mail, according to H. Luke Shaefer, director of Poverty Solutions and the Hermann and Amalie Kohn Professor of Social Justice and Social Policy at the University of Michigan. (Tompor, 4/16)

KQED: Even Garbage Is Under Threat From The Coronavirus' Impact On The Economy

They come once a week to haul away your trash, scoop up your recyclables and in many locations, pick up your compost. But as the coronavirus pandemic and statewide shelter-in-place orders have shut down businesses and caused millions of layoffs, garbage collectors are worried about their ability to keep the trucks rolling. (Lam, 4/16)

