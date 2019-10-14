California Governor Signs Flurry Of Health-Related Bills On Topics Ranging From Abortion Medication To School Start Times

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) capped the end of a legislative session that focused heavily on health care policies with a rush of bill signings this weekend.

California Healthline: How Newsom’s Bill-Signing Marathon Affects Your Health Care

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrapped up his bill-signing marathon Sunday, capping the end of a legislative session that will have a big impact on Californians’ health care and coverage. Some of the most high-profile — and contentious — measures of the year were health care-related: Who hasn’t heard of the bill that spawned raucous protests at the Capitol by anti-vaccine activists? After some hesitation, Newsom signed SB-276 and an accompanying measure, which will give state public health officials authority to review and, in some cases, revoke questionable medical exemptions for childhood vaccinations. (Ibarra, 10/14)

Los Angeles Times: Abortion Medication To Be Available At California's College Health Centers Under New Law

California will become the first state in the nation to require public universities to provide access to abortion pills on campus under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. Senate Bill 24 by state Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) will go into effect in 2023, with the University of California and California State University systems required to offer students medical abortions. (Gutierrez, 10/11)

The Hill: California Becomes First State In US Requiring Public Universities To Offer Abortion Pill On Campus

The new law requires that “each student health care services clinic on a California State University or University of California campus to offer abortion by medication techniques.” The 34 University of California and California State University schools have until January 2023 to comply. In a medical abortion, which is nonsurgical and noninvasive, women within the first 10 weeks of their pregnancy can take two prescription pills to induce a miscarriage. It is different than the morning-after pill, which prevents pregnancy from occurring altogether. (Seipel, 10/11)

Los Angeles Times: Fertility Options For Cancer Patients Will Be Covered Under New California Law

California will require health insurance companies to cover the cost of fertility procedures for patients undergoing treatment that can make it difficult to have children, such as chemotherapy, under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday. Senate Bill 600 by state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) declares that fertility preservation treatments are a basic healthcare service and requires coverage by insurance plans. Supporters say that health plans are already required to cover such services but that some companies have refused to comply, prompting a bill explicitly requiring it. (Gutierrez, 10/13)

Los Angeles Times: After Mass Shootings, California Sets New Limits On Gun Buyers And Expands Firearm Seizure

After a string of mass shootings across the country this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday toughened California’s already strict gun control laws, signing a raft of bills that broadly expand the state’s “red flag” law and limit the purchase of semiautomatic rifles by individuals to one per month. Newsom, who was elected last year on a campaign that promised strict limits on firearms, signed 15 bills passed in response to recent mass shootings. (McGreevy, 10/11)

Los Angeles Times: California Is First State To Push Back School Start Times

California will become the first state in the nation to mandate later start times at most public schools under legislation signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday, a proposal designed to improve educational outcomes by giving students more sleep. The new law is not without controversy, though, opposed by some school officials and rejected twice before by lawmakers and Newsom’s predecessor. (Luna, 10/13)

Politico Pro: Hospitals Must Report Data On Contracting With Minority, LGBTQ Companies Under New Law

Newsom late Saturday signed CA AB962 (19R) by Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina del Rey), which requires hospitals to report annually to the state Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development on efforts to purchase services, equipment and supplies from businesses with diverse ownership. The law applies to hospitals with annual operating expenses greater than $50 million, or $25 million if the individual hospital is part of a large system like Sutter Health. (Hart, 10/13)

Los Angeles Times: California Grants More Time For Filing Child Sexual Abuse Allegations Under New Law

Victims of childhood sexual abuse will have more time to report allegations and file a lawsuit under a California law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The legislation was introduced following widespread allegations of abuse of minors by Catholic priests as well as the 2018 conviction of Larry Nassar, a former U.S. Olympic gymnastics team doctor, for molesting young athletes. (McGreevy, 10/13)

The Associated Press: California Governor Signs Measure Banning ‘Lunch Shaming’

California’s governor has signed into law a bill that guarantees all students a state-funded meal of their choice, even if their parent or guardian has unpaid meal fees. The measure bans the practice of “lunch shaming,” in which students who owe the school money for meals are denied food or given a cheaper alternative meal. Under the new law, a school can no longer give a student a cheaper alternative meal. (10/12)

San Jose Mercury News: What You Can And Cannot Expect From California’s New Mental Health Line

This month, California launched the first statewide mental health line. The peer-run line based in San Francisco will get $10.8 million over three years to expand across the state. (Snibbe, 10/12)

WBUR: California Bans Private Prisons And Immigrant Detention Centers

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Friday that bans private, for-profit prisons and immigrant detention centers in the state. The decision comes amid growing consensus around the need to end private incarceration in the U.S. (Hobson and Raphelson, 10/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription