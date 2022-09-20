California Governor Vetoes Effort To Boost Student Mental Health Care
Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has been an advocate for mental health in schools, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. But in this case, he cited high costs for vetoing more private insurance access to care. Other news is from Colorado, Massachusetts, Montana, Michigan, and North Carolina.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Gavin Newsom Vetoes Bill To Expand Student Mental Health Funding
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that aimed to help children with private insurance access mental health care at school, saying the program would cost too much. (Bollag, 9/19)
In other mental health news from Colorado and Massachusetts —
The Colorado Sun:
Most Colorado Counties Have No Mental Health Team For 911 Calls
More than half of Colorado counties lack a “co-responder” program in which a mental health professional joins law enforcement on police calls, including Clear Creek County where local officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man as he sat in his car. (Prentzel and Brown, 9/19)
The Boston Globe:
City Offers Training On Helping Those Experiencing Emotional Distress
Melrose has taken a new step to promote mental health in the community. This fall and winter, the city is offering free Mental Health First Aid training courses. Open to anyone 18 and over who lives or works in Melrose, the classes are intended to provide community members with the skills to better support friends, neighbors, and loved ones experiencing emotional distress. (Laidler, 9/20)
In news from Montana, Michigan, and North Carolina —
AP:
Montana To Allow Transgender People To Change Birth Record
After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of his order, which had told them to temporarily stop enforcing a law blocking transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates unless they had undergone surgery. (Hanson, 9/19)
Detroit Free Press:
Detroit City Council To Consider New Restaurant Food Safety Law
City Council has debated and postponed votes several times on whether to require restaurants to post color-coded placards indicating their compliance status, similar to New York’s letter grading system, with some officials claiming the city is ready, while others are lobbying against it. District 3 Councilman Scott Benson spearheaded the proposed ordinance, which would not only require the postings but add at least two more inspectors in the Detroit Health Department. (Afana, 9/19)
North Carolina Health News:
A New Rural Family Medicine Residency Program
In rural areas, family medicine doctors often serve as both the foundation of the local health care system and the gateway to higher levels of specialized care. But not everyone has equal access to these providers. (Donnelly-DeRoven, 9/20)