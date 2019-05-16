California Investigation Blames PG&E Equipment For Igniting Deadliest Wildfire

The utility, which had already acknowledged its electrical transmission lines were probably the cause of last November's blazes, could face criminal charges following the report from state fire investigators and be held responsible for billions of dollars associated with the destruction and loss of lives. PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in January.

The Wall Street Journal: PG&E Caused Fire That Killed 85, California Concludes

California investigators found that PG&E Corp.’s equipment sparked the deadliest wildfire in state history, putting additional pressure on a company already facing billions of dollars in fire-related liability costs. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Wednesday it had determined that a PG&E electric-transmission line near the town of Pulga, Calif., ignited last year’s Camp Fire, which spread quickly across dry vegetation in the forested foothills of the Sierra Nevada, killing 85 people and destroying the town of Paradise. (Blunt, 5/15)

Los Angeles Times: PG&E Power Lines Caused California’s Deadliest Fire, Investigators Conclude

“Cal Fire has determined that the Camp fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric located in the Pulga area,” the agency said in a news release Wednesday. PG&E in February acknowledged that “the company believes it is probable that its equipment will be determined to be an ignition point of the 2018 Camp fire.” (Serna and Luna, 5/15)

NPR: California Officials Blame PG&E For State's Deadliest Wildfire

"In addition to claims for property damage, business interruption, interest and attorneys' fees, the Utility could be liable for fire suppression costs, evacuation costs, medical expenses, personal injury damages, punitive damages and other damages under other theories of liability, including if the Utility were found to have been negligent," the company said. (Gonzales, 5/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription