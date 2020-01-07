California Lawmakers Introduce Vaping Bill That Would Go Far Beyond Trump Administration’s Efforts

The proposed California ban would prohibit flavored products not covered by the federal ban, including menthol-flavored cartridges and refillable, tank-based vaping systems that can be filled with flavored chemicals.

Los Angeles Times: California Vaping Bill Targets Flavors Not Covered By Trump's Ban

Days after concerns over youth vaping led the Trump administration to announce a partial ban on many e-cigarette pods, California lawmakers on Monday introduced a much stronger measure to outlaw store sales of all flavored tobacco products in the state. The proposal would go far beyond the federal government’s plan, announced Thursday, for a temporary ban on many candy- and fruit-flavored e-cigarette products that could be lifted if companies can convince the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the pods are safe. (McGreevy, 1/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Schools Seek Ways To Curb Vaping Among Students

Students caught vaping more than once at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, Calif., are required to attend Saturday “vape school”—along with a parent. The four-hour Saturday requirement includes lessons on the dangers of vaping, a method of inhaling nicotine and other substances that has been associated with a nationwide outbreak of lung injuries and deaths. An official at the high school, where 15% of students admit to having vaped, said the lessons are helping. But it’s a continuing problem, he said, as freshmen are arriving already exposed to vaping. (Hobbs, 1/6)

