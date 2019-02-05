California Lawmakers Propose Bill To Scale Back On Surgeries For Intersex Children

"The fundamental premise of the legislation is that people should make decisions about their own bodies," said Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, the bill's sponsor. But the California Medical Association has "very serious concerns'' that the bill might restrict treatments. News on genital mutilation comes out of Connecticut, also.

The Associated Press: California Bill Would Limit Genitalia Surgery For Children

California doctors would be barred from treating or performing surgery on children born with genitals that don't fit a single gender or are otherwise atypical unless it's medically necessary or the child consents, under a bill unveiled Monday. It's the latest effort by state legislators to give minors more control over their bodies and gender identities. (2/4)

The Associated Press: Connecticut Renews Push To Ban Female Genital Mutilation

Connecticut lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban female genital mutilation, partly because of a U.S. District Court judge's ruling last fall that determined a federal prohibition was unconstitutional. The General Assembly's Public Health Committee heard testimony Monday on one of several bills proposed this session barring the procedure known as female circumcision or cutting. Advocates said 28 states have enacted laws to combat it, and Connecticut needs to join them. (2/4)

