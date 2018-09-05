California Lawmakers Send Nine Gun-Control Measures To Governor, Including Wait Times, Lifetime Bans

The news of the legislation was hailed as far away as Parkland, Fla., the site of February's school massacre. “If we had these bills in place in Florida, then I would not have had to go through this tragedy and lose some of my friends,” said Sari Kaufman, 16. In other gun news, the Florida commission studying the Parkland shootings is making recommendations to improve school safety.

Los Angeles Times: Stunned By A Surge In Mass Shootings, California Lawmakers Send Nine Gun-Control Bills To The Governor

Nearly 30 years after California became the first state to ban the sale of assault weapons and embarked on a path toward the strictest firearm laws in the nation, legislators have sent Gov. Jerry Brown nine new gun-control bills in response to a surge in mass shootings. The action by the Legislature was applauded more than 3,000 miles away in Parkland, Fla., where a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 students and employees at a high school in February. Among the legislation waiting approval by Brown are proposals to lift the age for buying rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21, and to prohibit the purchase of more than one long gun a month. (McGreevy, 9/5)

The Associated Press: Massacre Commission To Discuss Campus Police, Mental Illness

The Florida commission investigating February's high school massacre will discuss the role of campus police officers and changes to the state's mental health laws. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission is scheduled to make recommendations Wednesday on how many school resource officers each campus should have based on enrollment and what the officers' duties should be. (9/5)

