California Mass Shooting Leaves Four Dead, More Wounded Only Days After Santa Clarita Attack

A gunman walked into a backyard and started shooting at a south Fresno home, where a gathering of about 35 family and friends was watching a football game. Earlier in the week, a 16-year-old gunmen in California opened fire on his fellow students before turning the gun on himself.

Reuters: Gunman Opens Fire At California Backyard Party, Four Killed: Police

Police in the California city of Fresno were investigating a mass shooting at a football game party on Sunday in which at least 10 people were shot, killing four, with five others left in critical condition and another wounded, police said. Three men died at the scene and another died at a hospital, Fresno Deputy Police Chief Michael Reed said in a late night news conference. Six more were hospitalized, he said. (McKay, 11/18)

The New York Times: Fresno Mass Shooting Kills 4 And Wounds 6, Police Say

About 35 friends and family at the home were watching a football game in the backyard when an unknown number of gunmen opened fire into the crowd, said Michael Reed, a deputy chief of the Fresno Police Department. The gunmen fled the scene. The authorities received reports of the shooting around 8 p.m. local time. Mr. Reed said all 10 of the victims were Asian men between 25 and 30 years old, but several children were at the party. “Thank God that no kids were hurt,” he said. (Zaveri, 11/18)

Los Angeles Times: Shooting At Fresno Backyard Party Kills Four, Wounds Six Others, Police Say

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid said in a televised interview that three men were found dead in the backyard in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, and a fourth man died at the hospital. All of those shot were men 25 to 30 years old. Six others are expected to survive and are recovering at the hospital, police said. (Newberry, 11/17)

CNN: Fresno Shooting: At Least 10 People Shot At A Football Watch Party In California

No suspect information or suspect vehicle descriptions were available, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said at an earlier briefing. Police are going door-to-door looking for surveillance footage that could help the investigation and witnesses who may have information on the suspect, according to Dooley. (Silverman and Spells, 11/18)

Fresno Bee: 4 Dead, 6 Wounded In 'Mass Casualty' Shooting In Fresno, CA

Choua Vang said Sunday’s shooting wasn’t the first one in the neighborhood. His next door neighbor’s house was shot at last week. “It makes me feel unsafe to be outside when the sun’s down,” he said.Vang often works on his car in his driveway, but now he said he’s nervous to do that and even suspicious of joggers in the neighborhood. He said he worries about his family members who work graveyard shifts and come home late at night. (Tehee, Calix and Valenzuela, 11/17)

In other gun violence news —

The New York Times: Fearing A Mass Shooting, Police Took His Guns. A Judge Gave Them Back.

The authorities in the Seattle area came across an alarming photo on social media at the beginning of October. It showed a man holding two AK-47-style rifles. The caption above read: “one ticket for joker please.” With only a couple of days left before the opening of the “Joker” movie, law enforcement agencies scrambled to assess the threat level of the message. As detectives waded through the man’s online history, they encountered additional troubling posts: Charels Donnelly, 23, talked about threatening his mother with a gun and described fantasies about hurting women. (Baker, 11/18)

The Associated Press: Sandy Hook Lawsuit Could Force Remington To Open Books

A recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court has upended a longstanding legal roadblock that has given the gun industry far-reaching immunity from lawsuits in the aftermath of mass killings. ... Remington is widely expected to win the case, but critics of the gun industry are eyeing what they see as a significant outcome even in the face of defeat: getting the gunmaker to open its books about how it markets firearms. (Pane, 11/16)

KQED: Some California Police Departments Don’t Review Deadly Uses Of Force

A new state transparency law, Senate Bill 1421, that’s opened internal investigation documents for the first time in decades, is providing a key insight into the long-hidden world of California policing: Not all agencies review how their officers acted — and whether they violated department policies — when they kill or badly injure someone. (Lewis and Peele, 11/17)

