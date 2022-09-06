California May Be First State To Rank Heat Emergencies

The San Francisco Chronicle reports on bill AB2238, which would make the state's Environmental Protection Agency create a new ranking system for heat waves, to boost public awareness about dangerous heat. Other news includes the death of Lori McClintock, the 988 hotline and more.

San Francisco Chronicle: Sweltering California Could Become The First State To Rank Heat Waves

When natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires or tornadoes strike in the United States, the calamities are given rankings and names to emphasize the havoc they wreak. But no similar ranking system exists to highlight the deadly toll of extreme heat, such as the scorching heat wave that is baking the state. (Gardiner, 9/5)

Other news from California, Utah, and Georgia —

KHN: Watch: The Mysterious Death Of A Congressman’s Wife

KHN senior correspondent Samantha Young appeared on CBS News to discuss her exclusive coverage of the death of Lori McClintock, the wife of Northern California congressman Tom McClintock. When Lori McClintock died in December 2021, what caused her death wasn’t clear. The original death certificate, dated Dec. 20, 2021, listed the cause of death as “pending.” (9/6)

Salt Lake Tribune: As Utah Changes, This Salt Lake County Hospital Has Decided To Close Its Maternity Ward

Nearly 150 years after the Catholic Holy Cross Hospital opened in the Latter-day Saint stronghold of Salt Lake City, the medical center that stands on its site today has decided to stop delivering babies. Salt Lake Regional Medical Center closed its maternity ward Thursday, it said in a statement, as Utah’s fertility rate — once No. 1 in the nation — has continued to drop. (Sapunar, 9/2)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: ‘All Of Us’ Program Diversifies Medical Research, Health Care

Kappa Alpha Psi member Antonio Martez came to the parking lot of Friendship Baptist Church on a recent Saturday morning to talk with members of traditionally Black Greek letter organizations about joining another group a half-million strong and growing. The pitch: Sign up to help improve the health of people of color and other populations that have historically been excluded from medical research and care, by participating in “All of Us,” an ambitious National Institutes of Health (NIH) project. (Pratt, 9/6)

Mental health news from Missouri, Wyoming, Illinois, and New Hampshire —

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Calls To 988 Hotline Surge, But Funding Uncertain

In July, Missouri officials debuted 988, an emergency mental health hotline that connects callers to dozens of organizations around the country based on the caller’s area code. During the hotline’s first month of service, calls to Missouri mental health centers increased 30%. (Fentem, 9/2)

Wyoming Public Radio: Mental Health Hotline For Farmers And Ranchers Pilots In Wyoming

The AgriStress Helpline is staffed 24/7, similar to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The difference is, if a farmer or rancher calls, they’re going to get a response from someone who’s trained to help agricultural workers. (Walkey, 9/2)

ProPublica and Capitol News Illinois: At An Illinois Mental Health Facility, A Culture Of Cruelty Persists Despite Decades Of Warnings

Over a year ago, the security chief at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in southern Illinois sent an email to the head of the state agency that operates the facility, warning her of dangerous conditions inside. (Parker and Hundsdorfer, 9/5)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Organization Provides Legal Advice To People With Mental Illnesses

Last year, there were around 4,600 filed cases throughout the state’s Circuit Court Family Division reporting domestic violence, trafficking, sexual assault, or stalking problems. New Hampshire Legal Assistance, an organization that advocates for people without legal representation, says it is a number they predict will remain constant this year. (Lozada, 9/5)

