California Officials Warn Disneyland-Goers That They May Have Been Exposed To Measles By New Zealand Tourist

The California Department of Public Health said it wasn't aware of any measles cases resulting from exposure to the traveler but is continuing to investigate. Officials warned that the girl also went to other popular tourist attractions near Disneyland.

The Associated Press: Tourist May Have Brought Measles To Southern California

A New Zealand teenager who visited Disneyland and other Southern California tourist spots last week brought along more than just her luggage. She brought measles. Public health officials in Los Angeles and Orange counties issued a warning Friday that people may have been exposed to the disease if they were at Disneyland or the Disney California Adventure Park on Aug. 12. (8/24)

The Washington Post: Measles: A Tourist At Disneyland And Universal Studios In California Could Have Exposed Others

The teen was on a trip from New Zealand and flew into Los Angeles International Airport. She visited Disneyland and California Adventure, among other attractions from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15. She also reportedly traveled to Universal Studios, Madame Tussauds and the Santa Monica Pier during the trip, the officials said. Public health officials in Los Angeles and Orange counties said Friday they are attempting to find anyone who might have been exposed to the virus and has started showing symptoms. (Krakow, 8/24)

Los Angeles Times: Teen With Measles Visited Disneyland, Universal Studios, Other Tourist Attractions

Considered one of the most contagious diseases in the world, measles spreads through coughing and sneezing but can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room. “Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes,” Orange County health officer Dr. Nichole Quick said in a statement. “It spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person.” (Karlamangla, 8/23)

Los Angeles Times: Disneyland, LAX Measles Warning: What To Look For

The symptoms range from ordinary to grim: fever over 101 degrees, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes and, then, the clincher — a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. With thousands of people potentially exposed to measles earlier this month at Disneyland, Los Angeles International Airport and several other locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties, health officials are urging those who may be vulnerable to watch for those symptoms of the potentially deadly disease. (Smith, 8/24)

Meanwhile, in Arizona —

The Associated Press: Officials: Teen At Dance Competition In Arizona Had Measles

Public health officials say a teenager competing in the World Hip Hop Championship in Phoenix has measles and may have exposed others at the dance competition. The Maricopa County Public Health Department said Friday the teen was infectious with measles from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11 at the Arizona Grand Resort, where the competition was held. (8/23)

