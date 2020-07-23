California Passes New York For Most Coronavirus Cases
With over 12,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, California — the most populous state — passed New York's previous record total. Over 7,000 Californians are hospitalized from the virus.
Los Angeles Times:
California Sets Record For Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that 12,807 new coronavirus infections had been reported statewide in the past 24 hours — a record high — bringing California’s total to 413,576. “It’s just another reminder … of the magnitude of impact that this virus continues to have,” he said during a press briefing.The sustained surge in cases comes as coronavirus-related hospitalizations have continued to hit or approach record-breaking levels in the state. (Money, 7/22)
Reuters:
California Sees Record 12,000 New Coronavirus Cases, Surpasses New York As Worst-Hit State
California on Wednesday overtook New York, the original epicenter of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, as the worst-hit state for cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data. ... California deaths also set a one-day record, rising by 159. New York has recorded by far the most deaths of any U.S. state at more than 32,000 with California in fourth place with over 8,000 deaths. (Maan and Ahluwalia, 7/22)
Sacramento Bee:
Is California In A Better Spot Than New York With COVID-19?
California this week surged ahead of New York as the state with the most total cases of COVID-19 — a dubious title that prompts what would have seemed a silly question two months ago: Is New York now handling the virus better than California? The two states clearly are going in the opposite direction. As of Wednesday, more than 415,000 Californians have tested positive for the virus. That’s slightly more than in New York, a state that was devastated in March and April by the pandemic. New York still has more total infections per capita because its population (about 19.5 million) is half the size of California (about 40 million). (Bizjak and Reese, 7/22)