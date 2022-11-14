California Plans Partnership With Civica Rx to Make Low-Cost Insulin
Civica Rx, a nonprofit generics company, will partner with California as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to combat high insulin prices, NBC News reports. In other news, the pharmaceutical company behind Suboxone will buy the maker of the U.S.'s bestselling overdose reversal drug: Narcan.
NBC News:
California Expected To Partner With Nonprofit Civica Rx To Produce Its Own Low-Cost Insulin, Sources Say
California plans to partner with Civica Rx, a nonprofit generic drug company, in the state's effort to produce its own low-cost insulin, according to two people familiar with the matter. (Lovelace Jr., 11/11)
In other pharmaceutical news —
The Wall Street Journal:
Narcan Owner Opiant To Be Acquired By Indivior For $145 Million
One of the biggest addiction-drug makers is set to snatch up the owner of the country’s bestselling overdose-reversal drug, according to people familiar with the transaction. U.K.-based Indivior PLC will pay $20 per share, or about $145 million, to purchase Narcan owner Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to two people familiar with the transaction. Indivior will pay an additional $8 per share contingent on Opiant’s ability to gain approvals and revenue for an overdose-reversal medication in late-stage development, for a total potential payout of about $203 million, the people said. (Wernau, 11/14)
Stat:
Telehealth Companies Prescribing Controlled Drugs Brace For Change
Health tech companies that have taken advantage of the possibility to prescribe controlled substances online during the pandemic may soon find their businesses — and their ability to care for patients — in jeopardy. (Ravindranath and Palmer, 11/11)
CIDRAP:
European Energy Crisis May Portend US Drug Shortages
Facing winter, aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, a looming recession, soaring energy and transportation costs, and dwindling gas reserves due to Russian supply cuts, some European companies are shuttering plants or scaling down production, fueling fresh fears of essential-drug shortages, according to a new report from the Israel-based drug maker Teva. (Van Beusekom, 11/10)
Boston Herald:
Mass General Brigham Study: Remote Blood Pressure Monitoring Significantly Lowers Blood Pressure, LDL-Cholesterol
A remote healthcare program aimed at managing patients’ blood pressure and cholesterol levels ended up significantly lowering blood pressure and LDL-cholesterol, according to researchers from Mass General Brigham. (Sobey, 11/11)