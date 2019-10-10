California Residents Rankled Over Historic Power Outages As Health Concerns Top Worries About Wildfires

The outages that were geared toward preventing any wildfires effected California residents in a wide-range of ways. That included interruption of care from machines that help with things such as severe sleep apnea.

The New York Times: PG&E Outage Darkens Northern California Amid Wildfire Threat

The lights went off in stages in Northern California on Wednesday, from the forests near the Oregon border, down the spine of the Sierra Nevada and finally through the dense hillside communities across the Bay from San Francisco. Hundreds of thousands of households lost power when California’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric, shut down a vast web of electrical lines as a precaution against wildfires. Not knowing how long the outage would last, residents hurried to gas stations and supermarkets, stocking up on essentials as if a hurricane were bearing down. (Fuller, 10/9)

The Washington Post: Northern California Faces Massive Power Outage As PG&E Hedges Wildfire Risk

Before dawn, Pacific Gas & Electric flipped the electricity switch off across 20 counties, most of them north of San Francisco, an intentional and highly disruptive hedge against wildfire risk. As California experiences intensifying weather extremes and confronts the sharpening consequences of a changing climate, the power company responsible for starting the deadliest wildfire in state history has undertaken the most extensive planned power outage ever employed. (Wilson, 10/9)

The Wall Street Journal: Power Outage In California Affects Millions As PG&E Tries To Avoid Wildfire

Ronald Johnigan said he and his wife awoke in the predawn hours Wednesday when the machines they use for severe sleep apnea shut down. He spent the day searching for a hotel with power to stay in that night because the couple can’t sleep without working medical equipment, he said. Despite assurances from the power company, Mr. Johnigan was skeptical that the outage was necessary. During the firestorms two years ago that destroyed thousands of homes in the area, he still had access to power when he came back home. “This is their decision,” he said. “They arbitrarily decided to do this, and it sucks, it actually sucks.” (Lazo and Carlton, 10/10)

Los Angeles Times: Californians Fume Over PG&E Power Outage: 'A Humongous Inconvenience'

The power shut-offs have generated backlash, with some residents saying they create a whole new set of dangers as they try to watch for news about fires. There is also concern about those with health issues who rely on electrically powered medical equipment to stay alive. Critics worry that communications and evacuations will be hampered if the power is out, especially if traffic signals don’t work and cellphone service is affected. “I think this is a tacit admission that they recognize their liability for huge wildfires we’ve had and that their grid has a lot of deficiencies,” James Moore, an attorney from Auburn in Placer County, said of the widespread outages. (Fry, McGreevy, Luna, LaGanga and Cosgrove, 10/9)

Los Angeles Times: LAPD Will Clear Homeless Camps In Fire Danger Zones As Santa Ana Winds Hit

With Santa Ana winds bringing red-flag fire danger to Southern California, the Los Angeles Police Department plans to remove some homeless people from camps in high-risk areas. LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the removals will take place Wednesday night and Thursday. Officials did not release specific locations. The city earlier this year passed an ordinance that makes it easier to clear homeless camps during fire danger periods. (Winton, 10/9)

