California Seeks To Clear Coffee Of Cancer Risk Warnings Despite Presence Of Dangerous Chemical

If approved, the proposed regulation could be a win for the coffee industry, which lost an 8-year-old lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court over a law that could require warnings be placed on all packaged coffee sold in the state.

The Associated Press: California Moves To Clear Coffee Of Cancer-Risk Stigma

California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear. The unprecedented action Friday by the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment to propose a regulation to clear coffee of the stigma that it could pose a toxic risk followed a review of more than 1,000 studies published this week by the World Health Organization that found inadequate evidence that coffee causes cancer. (6/16)

The Hill: California Agency Seeks To Strike Carcinogens Warnings On Coffee

A California agency has proposed a regulation that would get rid of a cancer warning placed on coffee. ...“The proposed regulation would state that drinking coffee does not pose a significant cancer risk, despite the presence of chemicals created during the roasting and brewing process that are listed under Proposition 65 as known carcinogens,” the agency said in a statement. In 1986, state voters passed a law requiring a warning be placed on chemicals known to cause cancer or birth defects. One of those chemicals was acrylamide, which is a byproduct of coffee roasting and brewing. (Sanchez, 6/16)

