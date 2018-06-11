California Takes Steps To Increase Access To Anti-Overdose Medication

The California Department of Public Health issued a standing order for naloxone in a move geared toward helping parts of the state where there are physician shortages and treatment facilities often struggle to find a doctor who will write a standing order for the medication. News on the crisis comes out of Kansas and Minnesota as well.

San Francisco Chronicle: California Orders Opioid Overdose Antidote Naloxone Available Without Prescription

The California Department of Public Health on Thursday issued a statewide standing order for naloxone, the emergency antidote that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. The order, issued by agency Director Dr. Karen Smith, functions as a standing prescription that enables all California organizations that work to reduce or manage drug addiction — such as sober living facilities, needle exchange programs and residential treatment centers — to distribute naloxone to patients and members of the community. The facilities would no longer have to get a prescription from an individual doctor. (Ho, 6/8)

Kansas City Star: Opioid-Addicted Babies Spurs KC Perinatal Recovery Group

The KC Perinatal Recovery Collaborative was formed because of data that shows the number of babies at risk of painful withdrawal symptoms in the first year of life has grown every year since 2011, going from 461 that year to 2,112 in 2016. A change in the way such symptoms are diagnosed caused some of the spike, but federal official Kimberly Nelson said the overall trend is real and opioids are likely to blame. (Marso, 6/9)

Minnesota Public Radio: Minnesota County Trying New Strategies To Prevent Opioid Abuse

The St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services Department has launched a new, tiered opioid abuse prevention project, with support from the Minnesota Department of Health. (Moen, 6/10)

