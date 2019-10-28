California’s Disaster Response Tested As Wildfires Continue To Rage Alongside Evacuations, Power Outages

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is working to ensure enough pharmacies are kept open on generators in communities without electricity so that residents have access to needed medications. Meanwhile, mandatory evacuations affected nearly 180,000 people. On Sunday, Newsom visited three evacuation centers in Petaluma, including one where three dozen patients from a skilled nursing facility specializing in dementia care were taken.

The New York Times: With Whipping Winds And Power Down, Californians Flee Fires

Erika Rivas could not sleep. The smell of smoke and the fear of encroaching flames kept pulling her back to that day two years ago when she realized her home in Santa Rosa was on fire. That night, she and her family fled their new house with no shoes or jackets. This weekend, amid overlapping crises of fire and blackouts, they have had to evacuate not once but twice. (Hepler, Del Real and Penn, 10/27)

The Associated Press: Widespread Evacuations, Power Outages Near California Fire

About 90,000 residents were ordered to evacuate towns near a massive Northern California wildfire Saturday, and the state's largest utility began power shut-offs for an estimated 2.35 million people due to forecasts of severe winds and extreme fire danger. Two previous blackouts in recent weeks were carried out amid concern that gusty winds could disrupt or knock down power lines and spark devastating wildfires. (Nguyen and Weber, 10/26)

The Washington Post: California Wildfires: Governor Declares Statewide Emergency As Evacuations Continue

California’s governor declared a statewide emergency Sunday as hurricane-force wind fueled wildfires across Sonoma County and prompted mass evacuations in communities to the Pacific Ocean. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) pledged to deploy “every resource available” as authorities fought blazes on both ends of the state and weather increased the danger. (Teague, Donosky, Epstein and Knowles, 10/27)

The Wall Street Journal: Northern California Wildfire Grows Overnight, Forcing Evacuations

“We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires,” Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said in his declaration. Firefighters confronted ferocious winds, with at least one gust clocking in at 102 miles an hour shortly after sunrise Sunday in the hills above the evacuated Sonoma County wine town of Healdsburg, according to the National Weather Service. (Carlton and Kusisto, 10/28)

Los Angeles Times: Gov. Newsom In Crisis Mode Amid Wildfires, Power Outages, Winds

Newsom said the state is working to ensure enough pharmacies are kept open on generators in communities without electricity so that residents have access to needed medications, an issue that was raised to him by people at evacuation centers over the weekend. “That’s why it’s important for me to be on the ground,” he said. (Gutierrez, 10/27)

Sacramento Bee: Santa Rosa Hospitals Evacuate As Kincade Fire Rages To Avoid Repeat Of 2017 Escapes

A Santa Rosa hospital evacuated about 100 patients Saturday night out of “an abundance of caution” as the Kincade Fire continues to ravage Sonoma County, KGO reported. Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital began evacuating at 6:30 p.m., according to the station. (Sweeney, 10/27)

California Healthline: Farmworkers Face Daunting Health Risks In California’s Wildfires

Farm laborers in yellow safety vests walked through neatly arranged rows of grapes Friday, harvesting the last of the deep purple bundles that hung from the vines, even as the sky behind them was dark with soot. Over the hill just behind them, firetrucks and first responders raced back and forth from a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection staging area, working to contain a wildfire raging through the rugged hills and canyons in northeastern Sonoma County. (Barry-Jester, 10/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription