NPR says that in the first month since launch, 988 has seen a 45% increase in overall call volume and other text-based contacts, with the latter demonstrating enormous growth. Meanwhile, the U.S. will reportedly dedicate $35 million to boost 988 efforts for Native Americans.
New 988 Mental Health Crisis Line Sees Rising Use Since Launch
New data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show that in August – the first full month that 988 was operational — the Lifeline saw a 45% increase in overall volume of calls, texts and chats compared to August 2021. (Chatterjee, 9/10)
US To Award $35M In Grants To Tribes For 988 Mental Health Crisis Line
Most people in Santa Clara Pueblo in northern New Mexico know each other. So when a tribal member needs mental health services or help for substance abuse, calling a tribal office might lead to an aunt, cousin or other relative. Confidentiality is important, pueblo Gov. Michael Chavarria said shortly after federal officials visited to talk about new grant funding available for tribes to spread the word about a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. (Fonseca, 9/11)
Morehouse School Of Medicine Report Highlights Cost Of Mental Health Inequities
A lack of investment in mental health has taken nearly 117,000 lives and cost $278 billion from 2016-2020, with underserved and underrepresented communities across the country experiencing the brunt of the effects, according to a report released Wednesday by the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine. (Thomas, 9/12)
Sleep Disruptions May Be Linked To Mental Health Disorders, New Study Reveals
There may be a link between poor sleep and several mental health disorders, according to a new study. These mental health disorders include anxiety, Tourette syndrome and autism, researchers say, according to a press release from the University of California, Irvine (UCI) released earlier this month. (Reilly, 9/11)
After A Veterinarian’s Death, A DC Bridge Could Get A Suicide Barrier
On April 13, Dr. Peter Tripp, a 29-year-old veterinarian who made a career of taking care of animals and a habit of taking care of people, walked out of his Northwest Washington apartment to the nearby William Howard Taft Bridge and jumped to his death. (Vargas, 9/10)