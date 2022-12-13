Cambodia Blocks Exports Of Primates Used In Drug Research
Stat says the decision to halt the export of "non-human primates," driven by problems with monkey smuggling, could hit drug discovery efforts. Also: FDA approval for a lung cancer drug, "natural killer cells" for Hodgkin lymphoma, and a gene editing treatment for leukemia.
Stat:
Cambodia Halts Exports Of Non-Human Primates Used In Research
Following the recent indictments of several people allegedly involved in a monkey-smuggling operation, Cambodia has halted exports of non-human primates that are widely used in pharmaceutical research, a move that may crimp drug discovery efforts by a wide array of companies and institutions. (Silverman, 12/12)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Stat:
Mirati Wins FDA Approval For KRAS-Blocking Lung Cancer Drug
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a second KRAS-blocking treatment for advanced lung cancer. However, hopes the drug might reach a large swath of patients — and grow into a commercial blockbuster for its maker Mirati Therapeutics — have dimmed in the wake of underwhelming clinical trial results. (Feuerstein, 12/12)
Stat:
Affimed Natural Killer Cell Therapy Boasts Encouraging Results
An experimental immunotherapy from Affimed for patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma has started to demonstrate long-lasting remissions that have, so far, eluded other treatments involving so-called natural killer cells. (Feuerstein, 12/12)
CNN:
Gene Editing Technology For Treatment-Resistant Cancer Could Be A 'Scientific Layup' To Treat Other Diseases
For the first time, a new gene editing technology called base editing was used to modify immune cells and successfully treat a teen with treatment-resistant leukemia. A month afterward, 13-year-old Alyssa was in remission, and she continues to do well several months later. (Kounang, 12/12)