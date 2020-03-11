Campaigns Taking Large-Scale Measures To Curb Exposure, But Candidates Are Still Shaking Hands

Both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden canceled events as fears over an ever-spreading U.S. outbreak grow. Both candidates are in their 70s, a particularly hard-hit population with this particular virus, yet they are still interacting freely with the public.

The New York Times: As Coronavirus Worries Grow, Biden And Sanders Have Kept Shaking Hands

Outside a polling place, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont did a few fist bumps. He clasped some shoulders. There were high fives and, yes, he shook a couple hands. At an auto plant that is under construction, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. shook hands and posed for pictures as workers in hard hats and fluorescent vests crowded around him. Fears about the coronavirus, which is often spread through person-to-person interaction, led Mr. Sanders’s campaign to announce on Tuesday afternoon that it was canceling a rally that night in Cleveland. Soon after, Mr. Biden’s campaign canceled its own Tuesday night rally in Cleveland. (Epstein and Kaplan, 3/10)

The Associated Press: Sanders, Biden Cancel Ohio Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Democratic National Committee also announced that the party's next debate, being held Sunday in Arizona, would not have a live audience, “at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution. ”The moves suggest the coronavirus could upend the Democratic primary at a pivotal time in the race for both candidates. Sanders is trying to regain some momentum in the latest round of voting Tuesday night, while the former vice president is looking to further pad his delegate lead. (Jaffe and Weissert, 3/10)

The New York Times: Sanders And Biden Cancel Events As Coronavirus Fears Upend Primary

The disruption to traditional campaigning was the first powerful sign that the virus is changing American politics, coming at the height of a primary season as Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. battle for the Democratic nomination. Mr. Sanders especially relies on huge rallies to energize his base of younger voters — the kind of barnstorming he needs to halt Mr. Biden’s growing momentum in the race. Mr. Sanders, quickly followed by Mr. Biden, called off events scheduled for Ohio just hours before they were set to begin and as the candidates awaited the results of voting in six other states. Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, had asked earlier Tuesday for all major indoor events to be canceled. The Sanders and Biden campaigns indicated they would evaluate future events; the Biden campaign added one for Tuesday night in Philadelphia. (Ember, Karni and Haberman, 3/10)

Roll Call: Campaigns Grapple With Uncertainty Amid New Coronavirus Concerns

While some who had contact with people known to have the virus announced plans to self-quarantine, lawmakers running for reelection so far say they’re monitoring advice from public health officials before deciding their next steps. But one thing is clear: In the world of campaign staffs huddled in war rooms and candidates out glad-handing and kissing babies, this is uncharted territory. “There is a heightened sense of urgency in terms of management of campaign staff that I have never seen,” said Alex Slater, a Democratic donor and fundraiser who founded the consulting and PR firm the Clyde Group. (Bowman, Ackley and Akin, 3/10)

The Baltimore Sun: Campaigning In The Time Of Coronavirus: Baltimore Mayoral Candidates Embrace Hand Sanitizer, The Elbow Bump

Politicians on the campaign trail are all about shaking hands and kissing babies. But with heightened concerns about the new coronavirus, Baltimore’s mayoral candidates are making some adjustments. They’re arming themselves with Purell, going in for the elbow bump and reminding both voters and volunteers to get any symptoms checked out. Others are talking about how they’d handle the crisis if they were in office. (Richman, 3/11)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: ‘It’s Surreal.’ Coronavirus Casts A Pall On Georgia Politics

With hundreds of Republicans packed into the same tight space for a rally for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the question was bound to come up: Should candidates even hold such a crammed event with concerns about the spread of coronavirus? Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, on hand to endorse the Georgia senator, downplayed the concern. But it underscored how coronavirus, which has sickened more than a dozen people in Georgia and triggered other widespread changes, is also shadowing the state’s politics. (Bluestein, 3/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription