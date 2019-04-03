Can FDA Keep Up With Evolving Artificial Intelligence Field? New Oversight Methods Are Being Developed, Gottlieb Says

Outgoing FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said changes might involve a "more tailored fit'' to examine a product’s algorithms, a manufacturer’s plan to make modifications and ability to manage any risks. Other technology news focuses on electronic health records projects at the VA and elsewhere.

Stat: FDA Developing New Rules For Artificial Intelligence In Medicine

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it is developing a framework for regulating artificial intelligence products used in medicine that continually adapt based on new data. The agency’s outgoing commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, released a white paper that sets forth the broad outlines of the FDA’s proposed approach to establishing greater oversight over this rapidly evolving segment of AI products. (Ross, 4/2)

Modern Healthcare: Unstable IT Leadership May Pose Challenges In VA's EHR Rollout

Lack of stable IT leadership at the Department of Veterans Affairs will prove a major hurdle for the agency's technology modernization efforts, including its $10 billion electronic health records project, according to witnesses who testified at a House subcommittee hearing Tuesday. The Subcommittee on Technology Modernization under the House Committee on Veterans Affairs convened representatives from the Government Accountability Office and the VA Office of Inspector General to discuss the agency's Office of Information and Technology, which is tasked with implementing technology projects such as the Cerner EHR overhaul. (Cohen, 4/2)

Modern Healthcare: University Health System Kicks Off $170M Epic EHR Install

University Health System is transitioning to an Epic electronic health records system, scrapping its current Allscripts and GE systems along the way. The San Antonio health system is putting $170 million toward the systemwide EHR, which includes costs associated with the Epic software, personnel training and retiring outdated software systems. University Health System reported $1.2 billion in operating revenue in its fiscal 2017, its most recent year reported, according to Modern Healthcare Metrics. (Cohen, 4/2)

