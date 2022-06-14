Can Monkeypox Be Transmitted By Sex? Scientists Find Virus DNA In Samples
In a small number of semen samples studied in Italy, evidence of monkeypox DNA was discovered, raising the question of whether the virus may be a sexually transmitted disease. In the U.S., little testing and contact tracing for the disease stifles public health efforts to track outbreaks.
Reuters:
Monkeypox DNA Found In Semen In Handful Of Cases, Researchers Say
Fragments of the monkeypox virus have been detected in semen in a handful of patients in Italy, raising questions over whether sexual transmission of the disease is a possibility, scientists said on Monday. The monkeypox virus is understood to spread through close contact with an infected person, who may shed the virus via its hallmark skin lesions or large respiratory droplets. Many of the monkeypox cases confirmed in the current outbreak are among sexual partners who have had such close contact. (Grover and Parodi, 6/13)
And more on the spread of monkeypox —
Axios:
More Monkeypox Testing Needed To Understand How Far Its Spread
A lack of testing is keeping public health officials in the dark about how widespread monkeypox is in the United States and posing new uncertainties for the medical system. Why it matters: The lack of robust disease-tracking harks back to the troubled early response to COVID-19 and could bode ill for local health systems still grappling with the virus, its aftereffects and the impending flu season. (Dreher, 6/14)
AP:
Ohio Reports 1st Probable Monkeypox Case In The State
Ohio health officials say they have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, told reporters Monday that a man in Ohio tested positive for an orthopox virus. State health officials are working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to confirm whether the disease is in fact monkeypox, he said. (Hendrickson, 6/13)
CIDRAP:
UK Reports 194 More Monkeypox Cases As US Total Hits 49
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced today it has detected 104 additional cases of monkeypox in England, bringing the UK total to 470 cases. ... In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are now 49 US cases in 17 states. California has the most, with 15, followed by New York with 11, and Illinois with 8. (Soucheray, 6/13)