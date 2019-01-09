Cancer Death Rates Fall For 25 Years, But The Good News Impacts More Whites And Wealthy Patients

A drop in lung cancer deaths is the main reason. A new government report also shows while the country has seen increases in fatalities from seven of the 10 leading causes of death, the cancer death rate has dropped 27 percent from the 1990s to 2016. But minorities and poorer people are not faring as well.

The Associated Press: US Cancer Death Rate Hits Milestone: 25 Years Of Decline

The U.S. cancer death rate has hit a milestone: It's been falling for at least 25 years, according to a new report. Lower smoking rates are translating into fewer deaths. Advances in early detection and treatment also are having a positive impact, experts say. But it's not all good news. Obesity-related cancer deaths are rising, and prostate cancer deaths are no longer dropping, said Rebecca Siegel, lead author of the American Cancer Society report published Tuesday. (Stobbe, 1/8)

CNN: US Cancer Death Rate Hits 25 Years Of Decline, Study Says

"The continued decline in the cancer death rate over the past 25 years is really good news and was a little bit of a surprise, only because the other leading causes of death in the US are starting to flatten. So we've been wondering if that's going to happen for cancer as well, but so far it hasn't," said Rebecca Siegel, first author of the study and strategic director of surveillance information at the American Cancer Society. (Howard, 1/8)

Bloomberg: Cancer Mortality Rates In U.S. Decline For Wealthy Americans

The good news is that cancer in America was beaten back over the 25 years ending 2016, with death rates plummeting, particularly when it comes to the four most common types of the dreaded affliction. There’s a caveat, however. Those gains have been reaped mostly by the well-off. While racial disparities have begun to narrow, the impact of limited access to treatment for the poorest Americans has increased wealth-based inequality, according to the American Cancer Society’s annual update on trends and statistics. (Cortez, 1/8)

PBS NewsHour: As Death Rates From Cancer Decline, Why Are Some Communities Faring Worse?

"There are large parts of the United States where adequate medical care, particularly adequate cancer care, requires people to travel great distances, or even getting screened for cancer. So we need to really take a very careful look at all of these issues. And I do think we need to make a national commitment. We all need to make a commitment, personal commitment, whether it be government, other organizations, the American Cancer Society among them. We need to take a careful look at this and figure out what we need to do to make the outcomes equal." (Yang, 1/8)

