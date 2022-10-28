Cancer Death Rates Fell In Every Age Group From 2015-19, Report Says
In other cancer research, Newsweek reported that scientists have found that the venom of the Australian southern sand octopus may significantly slow cancer growth in patients with BRAF-mutated melanoma, one of the most serious forms of skin cancer.
USA Today:
Cancer Death Rate Decline Suggests Progress In Treatment, Report Shows
Overall U.S. cancer death rates continue to drop among men, women, children, teens and young adults, according to a report released Thursday. The American Cancer Society’s Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer showed a decline in every major ethnic and racial group from 2015 to 2019. The findings are based on pre-COVID-19 pandemic data. (Williams, 10/27)
In other cancer news —
Stat:
Drugmaker Raises The Price Of An Old Chemo Medicine Tenfold Amid Persistent Shortages
Amid sporadic shortages of a drug that is essential in preparing patients for lifesaving, cancer-fighting treatments, one manufacturer has returned to the market — but is selling its medicine for 10 to 20 times the prices offered by the only other companies with available supplies. (Silverman, 10/27)
Newsweek:
Octopus Venom Found To Slow The Growth Of Cancer
A potential new treatment for one of the most serious forms of skin cancer has been found in a rather unlikely place: octopus venom. A team of researchers from Spain and Australia studying the venom of the Australian southern sand octopus has identified a compound that may significantly slow cancer growth and help fight drug resistance in patients with BRAF-mutated melanoma, one of the most serious forms of skin cancer. The findings were published in the October issue of the British Journal of Pharmacology. (Dewan, 10/27)
Stat:
New RNA-Sensing Tools Could Help Scientists Target Cancerous Cells
Sure, you’ve heard of CRISPR. But it’s 2022. The acronym you need to know now is ADARs. That stands for “adenosine deaminases acting on RNA.” Catchy it may not be. But this RNA-editing class of proteins, made by all multicellular organisms, is starting to have its moment in the bioengineering sun. (Molteni, 10/27)
USA Today:
Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Due To Potential Cancer Risk: FDA
Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure. (Neysa Alund, 10/27)
KHN:
Despite Katie Couric’s Advice, Doctors Say Ultrasound Breast Exams May Not Be Needed
When Katie Couric shared the news of her breast cancer diagnosis, the former co-host of NBC’s “Today” show said she considered this new health challenge to be a teachable moment to encourage people to get needed cancer screenings. “Please get your annual mammogram,” she wrote on her website in September. “But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening.” (Andrews, 10/28)