Cancer Death Rates In US Drop 33% Since 1991 Peak
An American Cancer Society study says that the decrease as resulted in 3.8 million fewer deaths from cancer. Earlier detection, better treatments, and a reduction in smoking are credited. But researchers flag a recent rise in late-stage prostate cancer diagnoses.
The Wall Street Journal:
U.S. Cancer Death Rate Has Dropped By A Third Since 1991
The American Cancer Society said Thursday that changes in preventive measures and screening in the past decade drove important trends in U.S. cancer incidence and outcomes. Cervical cancer rates dropped 65% from 2012 to 2019 among women in their early 20s after a generation of young women were vaccinated against human papillomavirus, or HPV, for the first time. (Abbott, 1/12)
The Hill:
Cancer Deaths Down 33 Percent In 30 Years
After peaking in 1991, the mortality rate from cancer has continued to fall over the last 30 years due to a decrease in smoking and improved cancer detection and treatment, according to the study. (Shapero, 1/12)
ABC News:
Cancer Death Rates Down But Racial Disparities Persist Among Black Men And Women
Gaps in survival are particularly notable for prostate cancer. The death rate for prostate cancer among Black men was two to three times higher than those in every other racial group, according to the new report. “Disparities are profound,” said Dr. Karen Knudsen, chief executive officer at the American Cancer Society, at a press briefing today. (Wetsman and Miao, 1/12)
NBC News:
More Men Diagnosed With Advanced Prostate Cancer As PSA Testing Drops
More men are being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer that is less likely to respond to treatments, a new study from the American Cancer Society suggests. (Carroll, 1/12)