Cancer Doctor Tapped To Head FDA Will Inherit Slew Of High-Profile Public Health Issues If Confirmed

Dr. Stephen Hahn of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston was named by President Donald Trump on Friday to head the FDA. The nomination comes amid several public health crises, including a vaping-related outbreak and an opioid epidemic, along with an increased interest in prescription drug costs.

The Associated Press: Trump Picks Cancer Specialist From Texas Hospital To Run FDA

President Donald Trump on Friday picked a cancer specialist and hospital executive to lead the Food and Drug Administration. If confirmed, Dr. Stephen Hahn of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston would inherit a raft of high-profile public health issues, including leading the government's response to the problem of underage vaping and the prescription opioid epidemic. (Perrone, 11/1)

The New York Times: Trump To Nominate Stephen Hahn, Cancer Researcher, To Head F.D.A.

If he is confirmed by the Senate, Dr. Hahn would fill the vacancy left by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who stepped down as commissioner in April. In doing so, he passed over the acting commissioner, Dr. Norman E. Sharpless, who had the support of previous commissioners and an array of patient groups. The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that Dr. Sharpless would be returning to his role as director of the National Cancer Institute, which he previously held before taking over as acting commissioner. Dr. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health, will fulfill the duties of acting commissioner while Dr. Hahn goes through the confirmation process. (Thomas, 11/1)

Stat: Trump Nominates MD Anderson’s Stephen Hahn To Lead FDA

It is not immediately clear when the Senate will take up Hahn’s nomination. If confirmed, Hahn would become the fourth agency leader in seven months. Ned Sharpless, the former National Cancer Institute head, has led the FDA in an acting capacity since Scott Gottlieb’s departure in April. (Facher, 11/1)

The Washington Post: Trump Nominates Oncologist Stephen Hahn Of MD Anderson For FDA Commissioner

The movement on Hahn’s nomination is occurring at a critical time for the agency, which is at the center of a debate about banning almost all flavors in e-cigarettes — an action intended to stem sharp increases in youth vaping. Trump announced plans for a broad ban in September, but the agency has not yet issued its final policy. Recently, two people familiar with the discussions said the White House is considering excluding menthol and possibly mint from the ban because of concerns about political backlash from vaping supporters. (McGinley, 11/1)

Politico: Trump Bets On Washington Outsider To Lead FDA Amid Political Battles

“Whether Dr. Hahn aggressively tackles e-cigarettes will be one of the defining issues for which he is known,” said Matthew Myers, President of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. “What he does and whether he succeeds in stemming the youth e-cigarette epidemic will inevitably be his legacy.” As part of his campaign pledge to lower drug prices, Trump at the same time is trying to open the door to importing cheaper drugs from Canada, an arduous undertaking that's raised a string of FDA-related safety concerns. And though the FDA doesn’t set drug prices, its polices could influence which drugs reach the market and how much competition they face. (Cancryn and Owermohle, 11/1)

Modern Healthcare: FDA's Acting Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless Returns To NCI

Azar said in a statement that under Sharpless' leadership, the FDA has forged ahead in its work to protect the public health. "Dr. Sharpless's willingness to step into the role of acting commissioner, and to lead the team at FDA with a steady hand, ensured that the agency did not miss a beat in advancing its vital mission," he said. "With Dr. Sharpless at the helm, the FDA has executed on its core responsibilities while also making progress on key priorities, such as lowering the price of prescription drugs and tackling the growing epidemic of youth use of tobacco products." (Bannow, 11/1)

Meanwhile, back at Hahn's hospital —

The New York Times: Scientists With Links To China May Be Stealing Biomedical Research, U.S. Says

The scientist at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston was hardly discreet. “Here is the bones and meet of what you want,” he wrote in a misspelled email to researchers in China. Attached was a confidential research proposal, according to administrators at the center. The scientist had access to the document only because he had been asked to review it for the National Institutes of Health — and the center had examined his email because federal officials had asked them to investigate him. (Kolata, 11/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription