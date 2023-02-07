Cancer Screenings Lag After Taking Big Hit During Pandemic

Researchers found that "interference with cancer screening by periodic surges in covid-19 infections is a continuing problem," CIDRAP reports. Meanwhile, some oncologists argue that cancer screenings can negatively affect a person's mental health.

CIDRAP: US Cancer Screenings Slow To Recover From Initial Pandemic Dip

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States in February and March 2020, observed rates of both lung and breast cancer screenings among Medicare enrollees were 24% and 17%, respectively, below expected rates, rising to -14% and -4% from March 2021 to February 2022, shows a study published late last week in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 2/6)

WTOP: New Treatments Spur Hope After Lung Cancer Diagnosis But Screening Still Lags

Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States — in part, because many people don’t find out they have it until it’s already spread. Heidi Nafman-Onda was one of those people. A fitness trainer in her 50s, she was diagnosed with Stage 3a lung cancer in 2018. She and her husband, Pierre, started the White Ribbon Project, to advocate for more lung cancer screening, increased funding for research of new treatments and to eliminate the stigma of lung cancer. “One of the fastest growing demographics is younger people who have no smoking history,” said Nafman-Onda. (Augenstein, 2/6)

Psychology Today: The Mental Health Impact Of Cancer Screening

Vinay Prasad, an oncologist and researcher at Oregon Health and Science University, has argued in numerous papers that screening may do as much harm as good at the population level. As Prasad has shown, screening seems to have some benefit in terms of preventing death from the screened-for cancer—say, prostate cancer. When you compare a large sample of people who had been screened for prostate cancer versus a sample of those who weren't screened, the ones who were screened are less likely to die of prostate cancer. The problem is that the overall risk of death from any cause is about the same whether you are screened or not. (Graham, 2/6)

In other cancer news —

CNN: Cancer Is Striking More People In Their 30s And 40s. Here’s What You Need To Know

A surprising number of new diagnoses are in people under 50, according to a 2022 review of available research by Harvard University scientists. Cases of breast, colon, esophagus, gallbladder, kidney, liver, pancreas, prostate, stomach and thyroid cancers have been increasing in 50-, 40- and even 30-year-olds since the 1990s. (LaMotte, 2/4)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Tumor Boards Are Revolutionizing Cancer Care By Bringing Your Case To A Panel Of Leading Experts. Here’s How

Patient X had cancer. The case was complicated, and the doctor, Temple’s Joseph Friedberg, wanted a second opinion. So he brought the case to a panel of leading cancer experts from around the world. The doctors, who meet regularly to review such cases, considered the patient’s medical history, CT scan, biopsy results, and other pertinent health information. Ideas and what-ifs flowed. By the end of the meeting, the group had agreed on the best approach to treatment. (Bauers, 2/7)

The Conversation: Five Reasons Physical Activity Is Important For Cancer Patients

While patients were previously told to rest during cancer treatment, the overwhelming body of evidence now shows that physical activity is safe and beneficial throughout cancer treatment and beyond. The World Health Organization also endorses physical activity for those with chronic conditions, including cancer. Here are five ways physical activity could be beneficial to patients during and after cancer treatment. (2/6)

