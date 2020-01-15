Candidates Get Lively Over Drug Prices With Warren Doubling Down On Pledge To Address Issue On First Day In Office

While no Democrat introduced new policy during the debate, the drug pricing interlude served as a refreshing change of pace for a health care conversation that had grown stale in recent months.

Stat: Democrats Zero In On High Drug Prices In Iowa Debate

Until Tuesday, nearly every single Democratic primary debate has focused on the same health care issue: “Medicare for All.” So when Democrats got the chance to talk about their plans to lower drug prices, they jumped. Candidates uniformly criticized drug companies as examples of corporate irresponsibility and outsize political influence. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), in particular, doubled down on a pledge to lower drug prices on her first day as president, using executive action to make it easier for generic drug makers to move in on brand-name drugs that were created using federally-funded research. (Facher, 1/14)

USA Today: Democratic Debate: Candidates Talk Health Care, Child Care In Iowa

"Thirty-six million people last year went to the doctor to get a prescription ... and they couldn't afford to have the prescription filled,'' [Warren] said. "I have worked out a plan where we can do that without raising taxes on middle-class families by one thin dime.'' Using presidential powers, "On the first day, we can cut the cost of prescription drugs,'' she said. "I'll use the power that's already given to the president to reduce the cost of insulin and epipens and HIV AIDS drugs ... And I will defend the Affordable Care Act.'' (Jones, 1/15)

Kaiser Health News: Warren And Klobuchar Say They Can Lower Drug Prices Without Congress’ Help

On Tuesday, two Democrats running for president promised to do — each by herself — what Washington has so far proven unable to do: lower the prices of prescription drugs. Speaking during the last Democratic debate before the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said, if elected president, they would each act immediately to directly reduce the cost of certain drugs. (Huetteman, 1/15)

