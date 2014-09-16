GOP Accuses VA Of Interfering With Report On Deaths

Meanwhile, the health-tracking device company Fitbit hires a D.C. lobbying firm to deal with privacy questions from lawmakers.



Politico: House GOP: VA Interfered With IG’s Report

Congressional Republicans are accusing the Department of Veterans Affairs of influencing an independent review of whether delayed health care resulted in the deaths of nearly three dozen patients. The VA’s inspector general released a report last month that said investigators could not “conclusively” link the deaths of 40 veterans to long wait times plaguing the agency. That shocked many Republican lawmakers, who say there’s no question that the two issues are connected (French, 9/15).

The Hill: Health Tracker Fitbit Hires Lobbying Muscle

The health-tracking device company Fitbit has hired lobbying muscle as it faces questions from Capitol Hill about its privacy protections. The company, whose wristband devices have become ubiquitous in some circles, brought on K Street heavyweight Heather Podesta + Partners to "educate lawmakers regarding health and fitness devices," according to a federal lobbying disclosure form. ... The hire comes on the heels of concerns voiced last month by Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), that the detailed personal information Fibit and similar companies collect might be shared with other firms (Hattem, 9/15).

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription