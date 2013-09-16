GOP Keeps Health Law In Political Sights As Others Join In

Republicans continue their drumbeat for defunding and repealing the health law with a menu of political moves -- including taking a page from a powerful conservative group's playbook and making fundraising and radio address appeals.

The Washington Post: Club For Growth Takes Aim At Obamacare As It Continues To Take On GOP From The Right

Now the [Club for Growth] is advocating disruption on a grander scale, urging Republicans to wage what some in the party are calling a suicidal campaign to shut down the government unless President Obama agrees to defund his signature health initiative. Last week, Boehner (R-Ohio) cancelled another vote -- this time on a plan to keep the government open past Sept. 30 -- after the Club and other outside groups complained that it failed to undermine Obamacare. "Every Republican ran on defunding or repealing Obamacare. This is a test of whether they’re actually going to do what they say they’re for," said Club President Chris Chocola, a former congressman from Indiana (Montgomery, 9/14).

Roll Call: McConnell Touts Obamacare Opposition In Fundraising Appeal

With the subject line "I'm Still Fighting Against Obamacare," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell laid out his record of working against President Barack Obama’s health care law in a lengthy fundraising appeal to supporters Thursday night. In the face of attacks from a Republican primary challenger in Kentucky regarding his conservative credentials, the McConnell campaign distributed the email Thursday night -- a day after the Republican leader introduced an amendment to the energy bill that would delay implementation of the individual mandate (Trygstad, 9/13).

The Hill: GOP Keeps Focus On Obamacare Repeal

House Republicans this weekend are keeping their focus on efforts to do away with President Obama's signature health care reform law. In their weekly radio address, the GOP trumpeted legislation, passed Thursday, that would eliminate the federal subsidies for low and middle-income Americans when they buy insurance plans -- a central pillar of the Democrats' 2010 law (Lilis, 9/14).

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription