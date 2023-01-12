Carcinogen Found In Beauty Products Popular With Black Americans
A new study found elevated levels of formaldehyde in items like skin lotions and hair gels, many of which are aimed at Black markets. Also in the news: misgendering trans people after death, cardiac arrest in young athletes, rhabdomyolysis, and prolonged sitting.
Politico:
Carcinogen Found In Products Used By People Of Color
Published this week, the study from Washington's environment and health departments found elevated amounts of formaldehyde in items including skin lotions and hair gels from brands like Herbal Essences and Pantene, many of them geared toward non-white users. Of the products tested by state regulators, more than half contained formaldehyde in levels about 200 parts per million (ppm) — or “high enough to cause allergic reactions in some individuals.” (Crunden, 1/11)
The 19th:
Why Misgendering Trans People Even After Death Has Deep Implications
A death certificate files the most basic snapshots of a person’s life into a series of boxes. This last official record leaves much uncaptured about how a person truly lived and how they’ll be remembered. For transgender people, the unrecorded carries even deeper implications: The loss of their identity within that document is literal. (Rummler, 1/11)
CBS News:
Cardiac Arrest In Youth Athletes Is Rare, But Does Happen. Here's How To Be Prepared.
About 60 million kids in the U.S. participate in organized sports, and cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among young athletes. Dr. Korin Hudson, a MedStar Health emergency physician, said what happened to Hamlin can "absolutely" happen to a child. (O'Donnell and Rinaldi, 1/11)
Dallas Morning News:
What Is Rhabdomyolysis, And When Does An Intense Offseason Workout Pose Danger?
After a strenuous workout Friday left numerous Rockwall-Heath football players hospitalized and the head coach on administrative leave, social media reared its head and accusations of being “soft” were thrown around with indifference. But health professionals defended the hospitalized players and urged the public not to rush to judgment when the athletes are dealing with a medical condition that can be extremely dangerous. (Riddle, 1/11)
CNN:
Sitting Too Much Is Bad For Your Health, But Offsetting The Impact Is Easy, Study Shows
Sure, you’ve heard the dangers of sitting all day, but with most jobs there isn’t much you can do about it, right? Not according to a new study, which looked into the impacts of prolonged sitting. Five minutes of light walking every half hour can help alleviate some of the increased risk that comes with sitting for long stretches of the day, according to the study published Thursday in the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine. (Holcombe, 1/12)