Cascade Of Inquiries Into Deaths At VA Facilities Threatens To Undermine Progress Of Long-Troubled Agency

The deaths at a West Virginia medical center have brought renewed scrutiny into the VA's quality control. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he is incredulous that hospital leaders in Clarksburg took so long to put the pieces together. “You mean to tell me that for nine months you didn’t know what was going on in your hospital?” Manchin said. “Either you didn’t care, or there was a lack of competency.”

The Washington Post: Suspicious Insulin Injections, Nearly A Dozen Deaths: Inside An Unfolding Investigation At A VA Hospital In West Virginia

Four months after Melanie Proctor’s father was buried with military honors for his combat service in Vietnam, she came home to her farm to find an unfamiliar tan SUV in the driveway. Two federal agents stepped out into the hot sun in August 2018. Proctor, a tax preparer, wondered whether one of her clients was in trouble. “We’re here about your father,” the FBI agent said. “We don’t believe he died of natural causes.” (Rein, 10/5)

