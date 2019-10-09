Cascade Of Suits Seeking To Block ‘Public Charge’ Immigration Rule Reflects Significance Of Change, Experts Say

"I've litigated against federal and state agencies over the years and I've never seen anything like this," said Liz Schott of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which has been tracking the progress of the various lawsuits. The rule would expand the definition of constitutes a "public charge" when immigration officials are considering green card applications.

The Associated Press: Lawsuits Around US Seek To Block Trump's Public Charge Rule

The scene is playing out in courtrooms from coast to coast — federal judges being asked to block a new Trump administration policy scheduled to take effect next week that would deny legal permanent residency to many immigrants over the use of public benefits. Almost a dozen lawsuits have been filed from New York to California with plaintiffs including states, counties, cities, service providers and immigrants to prevent the "public charge" rule from taking effect on Oct. 15. (Hajela, 10/8)

Meanwhile, in other news —

CBS News: A CBS News Documentary: 'The Faces Of Family Separation'

CBS News takes viewers inside the real-life challenges facing migrant families split apart by the Trump administration's "Zero Tolerance" policy. The documentary provides an immersive look at the hotly debated issue through the eyes of those impacted the most — the fathers, mothers, sons and daughters separated and unaware when they'll see their family members again. (10/7)

