Cases Spike In California Day Care Centers
Even facilities practicing safe practices were not immune. Other news about children's health includes restraint bans and a rare polio-type illness.
The Hill:
Nearly 1,000 Coronavirus Cases In California Linked To Daycare Centers
Nearly 1,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at California day care facilities since mid-March, according to data obtained by a Bay Area NBC affiliate. There were 998 positive tests that occurred between May 11 and July 12, and positive cases in day care facilities are up 12 percent since last week, according to the state Department of Social Services. The cases included staff, children and parents in more than 38,000 facilities. (Budryk, 7/16)
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan Bans Dangerous Restraints At Youth Centers After Teen's Death
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced stricter rules for how staff at state-licensed youth institutions can physically restrain children. The reform comes after the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks, who went into cardiac arrest after at least seven staff members at a Kalamazoo facility restrained him in late April. (Jackson and Boucher, 7/16)
In other news regarding children —
Stat:
Doctors Hope Social Distancing Will Limit A Rare Polio-Like Disease In Children
If the pattern from recent history holds, starting next month, doctors in the U.S. will begin seeing a spike in cases of a polio-like condition in children that leaves them with muscle weakness, paralysis, and, in the most severe cases, trouble breathing. But 2020, if you haven’t noticed, is not your average year. (Joseph, 7/17)