Cash-Strapped Nursing Homes Reaping Financial Windfalls From Patients’ Possibly Unnecessary Pricey Therapy

Some residents are being treated with "ultrahigh intensity" rehab in their last week of life, which has experts looking at who is benefiting from that decision. Meanwhile, CMS aims to increase its enforcement actions of nursing home staff in cases of elder abuse. Nursing home and elder care news comes out of Kansas and Florida, as well.

Bloomberg: Nursing Homes Are Pushing The Dying Into Pricey Rehab

Nursing home residents are increasingly spending time in rehabilitation treatment during the last days of their lives, subjected to potentially unnecessary therapy that reaps significant financial benefits for cash-strapped facilities, a study shows. The proportion of nursing home residents who received “ultrahigh intensity” rehabilitation increased by 65 percent between October 2012 and April 2016, according to research published this month by the University of Rochester. Medicare defines “very high” therapy as almost 9 hours per week, and “ultrahigh” therapy as more than 12 hours per week. Some residents were found to be treated with the highest concentration of rehabilitation during their last week of life. (Griffin, 10/9)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Preparing Rules For Nursing Home Staff Fines, Home Personal Care Oversight

The CMS is looking to increase its oversight of post-acute care settings through new civil money penalties on nursing home staff and a new verification process to confirm personal attendants actually showed up to care for seniors when they are at home. A proposed rule in the works to implement a federal law would allow the CMS to impose enforcement actions on nursing home staff in cases of elder abuse or other illegal activities, the agency announced in a notice Friday. (Dickson, 10/8)

Kansas City Star: State Of Kansas Takes Over 21 Nursing Homes This Year

According to industry insiders, in an average year Kansas might have to take legal control, or receivership, of one or two nursing homes. But 2018 has been anything but average so far, and it could be a sign of things to come. Changes in the way nursing homes are reimbursed have made it harder for them to make enough money to stay in business, especially for homes owned by out-of-state investors who siphon off revenue — a growing share of the market. (Marso, 10/9)

Miami Herald: Backup Power Not Set At Most Nursing Homes In Hurricane Area

A review of data maintained by the Agency for Health Care Administration shows that, in 33 counties encompassing the western half of the state south to Hernando County and east to Putnam County, more than half of the 412 assisted-living facilities and nursing homes have yet to implement their emergency power plans. (Koh, 10/8)

