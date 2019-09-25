CBO Estimates Hefty Price Tag For Surprise Medical Bill Solution Favored By Doctor, Hospital Groups

The Congressional Budget Office analysis could undermine efforts by these groups to fight surprise billing legislation pending in Congress. That legislation, which use an approach not favored by doctors to calculate provider payment rates, would both save more than $20 billion over 10 years, the CBO has found.

The Hill: CBO: Fix Backed By Doctors For Surprise Medical Bills Would Cost Billions

A Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis finds that a rival approach backed by doctors groups for protecting patients from getting massive “surprise” medical bills would increase the deficit by “double digit billions” of dollars. The email from the nonpartisan CBO to a congressional office, obtained by The Hill, comes amid a raging debate over legislation to stop surprise medical bills, which is seen as a rare area of possible bipartisan accomplishment this year. (Sullivan, 9/24)

