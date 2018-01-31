CDC Chief Resigns Following Reports She Traded In Tobacco Stocks While Running Agency

"After advising Secretary Azar of both the status of the financial interests and the scope of her recusal, Dr. Fitzgerald tendered, and the Secretary accepted, her resignation," the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

The Hill: CDC Head Resigns After Report She Traded Tobacco Stocks

Centers for Disease Control and Prevent Director Brenda Fitzgerald resigned Wednesday, on day after reports that she traded tobacco stocks while heading the agency. "This morning Secretary Azar accepted Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald’s resignation as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. (Hellmann, 1/31)

Stat: CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald Resigns Following Controversy Over Stocks

The statement said that Fitzgerald owns “certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all her duties as the CDC director. ”It said that Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period, due to the nature of the investments. After advising Azar of the problem, she offered her resignation and he accepted. (Branswell, 1/31)

Politico: CDC Director Resigns Over Financial Conflicts

Buying shares of tobacco companies raised flags because it stood in stark contrast to the CDC’s mission to persuade smokers to quit and keep children from becoming addicted. Fitzgerald's behavior likely broke with ethical norms for public health officials, critics said, and could have posed legal problems if she didn't recuse herself from government activities that could have affected her investments. (1/31)

CNN: CDC Director Fitzgerald Resigns

Fitzgerald was selected for the position in July by then Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Tom Price. (Goldschmidt, 1/31)

