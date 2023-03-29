CDC Clarifies Covid Booster Policy, Recommending Single Bivalent Shot

The CDC says that it is only authorizing a single dose of the updated covid vaccine booster at this point in the pandemic, as the U.S. moves toward annual shot recommendations to keep up immunity.

San Francisco Chronicle: One COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Is Enough For Now, CDC Finally Decides

There is finally clarity for Americans wondering whether it’s time to get another COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines on Monday emphatically stating that one updated dose is sufficient, even for individuals who received their last vaccination more than six months ago. (Vaziri, 3/28)

New recommendations from WHO seem to suggest otherwise —

Reuters: WHO Revises COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations For Omicron-Era

The World Health Organization has tailored its COVID-19 vaccination recommendations for a new phase of the pandemic, suggesting that healthy children and adolescents may not necessarily need a shot but older, high-risk groups should get a booster between 6 to 12 months after their last vaccine. (3/28)

Stat: WHO Panel: Focus Covid Booster Campaigns On High-Risk People

The group went so far as to suggest countries could also choose to forgo offering a primary vaccination series to healthy children and adolescents, if they haven’t had it already. Those decisions should be based on country-specific conditions, including the disease burden in these age groups, other health or programmatic priorities, and opportunity costs, an overview of the meeting that is posted online states. (Branswell, 3/28)

More on the spread of covid —

U.S. News & World Report: CDC Data: Omicron Subvariant XBB.1.5 Responsible For 90% Of New COVID-19 Cases

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 remains dominant over all other coronavirus strains in the U.S. but appears to be plateauing. The subvariant was responsible for approximately 90% of new infections [last] week, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Smith-Schoenwalder, 3/24)

CIDRAP: COVID Infection Within 60 Days Not Tied To Adverse Postsurgical Outcomes

COVID-19 infection within the previous 60 days was not tied to a risk of adverse postsurgical outcomes, regardless of timing, according to a study of more than 29,000 US veterans published today in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 3/28)

The Mercury News: Contra Costa County Issues New Health Order Requiring Masks For Staff In Skilled Nursing Facilities

Two East Bay counties have each issued a new health order requiring staff in skilled nursing facilities to continue wearing masks to protect elderly patients from being infected with COVID-19. In a Monday announcement, Contra Costa Health Services and Alameda County Health Care Services Agency said the orders will take effect April 3, the same day the state’s COVID-19 masking order for healthcare settings expires. (Heimann Mercader, 3/28)

Axios: Arizona Had The Highest COVID-19 Death Rate In U.S.

Arizona's COVID death rate was 581 deaths per 100,000 people, when adjusting the data to account for age and comorbidities. The District of Columbia (526 per 100,000) and New Mexico (521 per 100,000) were the second and third worst. Meanwhile, Hawaii had the lowest adjusted rate with 147 COVID deaths per 100,000 people, followed by New Hampshire (215 per 100,000) and Maine (281 per 100,000), respectively. (Boehm, 3/28)

Also —

CIDRAP: Lucira Announces US Launch Of Combo COVID-Flu Home Test

Lucira today announced the US launch of its at-home combination COVID-19 and flu test, the first of its kind, following the February emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The biotechnology company, based in Emeryville, California, also announced that the test is now cleared for use as a point-of-care test in Australia. (Schnirring, 3/28)

