CDC Considers Shifting Guidance On Masks, But Are Wary Of Creating A Run On N95s That Protect Health Workers

As the pandemic continues to spread, there's a growing push for public health agencies to change the guidance against healthy Americans wearing masks. Such a recommendation though would worsen the shortage of desperately needed protective gear for front line workers.

The New York Times: C.D.C. Weighs Advising Everyone To Wear A Mask

Should healthy people be wearing masks when they’re outside to protect themselves and others? Both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have repeatedly said that ordinary citizens do not need to wear masks unless they are sick and coughing. And as health care workers around the world face shortages of N95 masks and protective gear, public health officials have warned people not to hoard masks. (Goodnough and Sheikh, 3/31)

Politico: Fauci: Mask-Wearing Recommendation Under ‘Very Serious Consideration’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed on Tuesday that the White House coronavirus task force is seriously considering guidance that Americans wear masks to help thwart the rapid spread of COVID-19. But the country’s top infectious disease expert also acknowledged that such a directive has been complicated by the nationwide dearth of personal protective equipment. (Forgey, 3/31)

The Washington Post: Memos From CDC To White House Lay Out Rationale For Possible Widespread Use Of Nonmedical Masks

Federal officials debating whether to recommend that face coverings be routinely worn in public are responding to increasing evidence that infected people without symptoms can spread the coronavirus, according to internal memos provided to the White House by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Simple cloth masks that cover the mouth and nose can prevent virus transmission from such individuals when they are out buying groceries or seeking medical care, according to the memos obtained by The Washington Post. (Sun and McGinley, 3/31)

NPR: Should You Wear A Face Mask? The CDC Is Reconsidering Its Guidance

And Tuesday, President Trump weighed in suggesting people may want to wear scarves. "I would say do it," he said, noting that masks are needed for health care works. "You can use scarves, you can use something else," he said. On Tuesday Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves as the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, said the task force is still discussing whether to change to the recommendation on masks. Other prominent public health experts have been raising this issue in recent days. Wearing a mask is "an additional layer of protection for those who have to go out," former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told NPR in an interview. It's a step you can take — on top of washing your hands and avoiding gatherings. (Jingnan, Aubrey and Wroth, 3/31)

NBC News: Do You Need A Mask? The Science Hasn't Changed, But Public Guidance Might

some experts say a mask may give the user a false sense of security. And the eyes — an important pathway for the virus to infect a person — remain exposed even though the mouth and nose are covered. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has been outspoken against healthy people wearing masks or other coverings in public. (Edwards, 3/31)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Reviews Guidance On Masks To Fight Coronavirus As Europe Embraces Their Use

Much of Central Europe is now following the example set by China, Taiwan and South Korea. On Monday, Austria mandated its citizens wear masks when outside the home, after the Czech, Slovak and Bosnian governments issued similar orders. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said his agency was reviewing its mask recommendations, especially on growing evidence that people experiencing no symptoms can spread the disease more widely than previously thought. (Hinshaw and Lucey, 3/31)

Reuters: Special Report: The Mask Middlemen - How Pop-Up Brokers Seek Big Paydays In A Frenzied Market

Brian Kolfage, a Florida military veteran, recently convinced Americans to donate millions of dollars for a privately built wall on the U.S. southern border. Now he has jumped into a new venture: hawking millions of protective face masks that are in critically short supply during the coronavirus pandemic. About a month ago, Kolfage formed a business called America First Medical, which offers on its website and in social media pitches to broker large-volume sales of high-grade masks known as N95s. He said he charges about $4 each - several times the pre-pandemic prices but a few dollars less than some hospitals, nursing homes and first responders are now paying. (Tanfani and Horwitz, 3/31)

