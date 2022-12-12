CDC Gives Green Light To Omicron Vaccines For Some Infants
Children ages 6 months old through 5 years may now receive a third shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as long as they already received their first two doses. In other vaccine news, a study of people in 21 countries found that vaxxed people look down on unvaxxed people, but not vice versa.
CNBC:
Children As Young As 6 Months Old Are Now Eligible For Omicron Covid Vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday signed off on omicron vaccines for children as young as 6 months old, giving pharmacies and physicians the green light to start administering the shots. Children ages 6 months through 5 years old who received the two-dose Moderna primary series can now get an omicron booster two months after their second dose. Meanwhile, kids ages 6 months through 4 years old who are completing their Pfizer primary series will received the omicron shot as their third dose. (Kimball, 12/9)
More on the covid vaccine rollout —
CIDRAP:
COVID-Vaccinated Disdain Unvaccinated, Multi-Country Surveys Find
People around the world who are vaccinated against COVID-19 look down on the unvaccinated as much or more than they do often-marginalized groups such as immigrants, drug addicts, and ex-convicts, while the unvaccinated display little rancor toward the vaccinated, suggests a study of more than 15,000 people from 21 countries with broad vaccine access. (Van Beusekom, 12/9)
WFLA:
DeSantis Plans To Hold COVID Vaccine Makers Accountable For Side Effects
Speaking at a private event over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration plans to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for making false claims about vaccine side effects. “We are going to work to hold these manufacturers accountable for this mRNA [vaccine] because they said there was no side effects, and we know that there have been, and there have been a lot,” DeSantis said at the event. (Abad, 12/9)
Fortune:
China Approves Pfizer/BioNTech MRNA COVID Vaccine—Only For Foreigners
Two years after the first countries approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for domestic use, China will finally allow the mRNA vaccine to be used domestically—but there’s a catch. On Friday, China confirmed in a press briefing that it would let German nationals receive the BioNTech COVID vaccine, which uses mRNA technology, in exchange for German health authorities on Wednesday approving China’s Sinovac jab for Chinese nationals living in Germany. (Gordon 12/12)