CDC Probes Growing E. Coli Outbreak In Ohio, Michigan
Twenty-nine people have fallen ill in the outbreak, and as yet, the CDC has not identified any food as the source. Separately, two people in New York City have been found to have West Nile virus, and two deaths in Florida are linked to raw oysters.
The New York Times:
C.D.C. Investigates ‘Fast-Moving’ E. Coli Outbreak
Federal health officials said Wednesday that they were investigating an E. coli outbreak that has been linked to a growing number of illnesses in Ohio and Michigan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that no food had been identified yet as the source of the “fast-moving” outbreak, which has sickened 14 people in Ohio and 15 in Michigan. Nine people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. (Levenson and Rubin, 8/17)
In updates on West Nile virus —
Fox News:
West Nile Virus Detected In 2 New York City Residents As Infected Mosquito Population Soars
The New York City Health Department announced Tuesday that the West Nile virus was found in two people as the infected mosquito population reaches a new record. Two human cases were reported as the city's five boroughs deal with 1,068 mosquito pools that have tested positive for the virus, according to the city's health department. Compared to last year, NYC had a West Nile virus pool of 779. (Nieto, 8/17)
In news about Vibrio, Naegleria fowleri, and cyanobacteria —
AP:
2 Deaths In Florida Linked To Raw Oysters From Louisiana
A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the man who died had worked years ago at the restaurant famous for garlic crabs. (8/17)
NBC News:
'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Suspected In Child's Death In Nebraska Officials Say
A child died in Nebraska this week of a suspected infection of Naegleria fowleri, also known as the “brain-eating amoeba,” health officials said Wednesday. Tests were conducted to make sure, but if confirmed it would be the first such death in the history of the state, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said. (Helsel, 8/18)
Los Angeles Times:
Water Officials Warn Visitors About Toxic Algae In Lake Elsinore, Big Bear Lake
State and regional water officials are urging people to stay out of the waters of Lake Elsinore and Big Bear Lake after elevated levels of algae were detected. The California State Water Resources Control Board and the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board are warning both fishermen and recreational users to stay out of the water. They also urge against eating any shellfish from the lake. (Luna, 8/17)