CDC Plans To Test Hundreds Of Thousands Of Americans To See How Much The Virus Has Actually Spread
Early studies have suggested the coronavirus is far more pervasive throughout the United States than current testing shows. In other news on tracking the spread: tracing jobs are on the rise, technical glitches thwart some states' efforts, a debate over sharing data with law enforcement brews, and more.
Reuters:
Exclusive: CDC Plans Sweeping COVID-19 Antibody Study In 25 Metropolitan Areas
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading across the country into next year and beyond, a CDC spokeswoman and researchers conducting the effort told Reuters. (Brown, 5/18)
The New York Times:
Coronavirus Contact Tracing Jobs Are On The Rise
When Jessica Jaramillo calls someone to talk about the coronavirus, she usually starts with something like this: “Hi, my name is Jessica. I’m calling on behalf of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. I’m part of a contact-tracing team, and our job is to reach people who have come into close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.” Ms. Jaramillo, 41, a San Francisco Public Library district manager in ordinary times, has made dozens of such calls so far, all in Spanish. She began contact tracing, or “seguimiento de contactos,” this month. (Fortin, 5/18)
The Associated Press:
Tech-Assisted COVID-19 Tracking Is Having Some Issues
Harnessing today’s technology to the task of fighting the coronavirus pandemic is turning out to be more complicated than it first appeared. The first U.S. states that rolled out smartphone apps for tracing the contacts of COVID-19 patients are dealing with technical glitches and a general lack of interest by their residents. A second wave of tech-assisted pandemic surveillance tools is on its way, this time with the imprimatur of tech giants Apple and Google. (O'Brien, 5/19)
The Associated Press:
COVID-19 Data Sharing With Law Enforcement Sparks Concern
Public health officials in at least two-thirds of U.S. states are sharing the addresses of people who have the coronavirus with first responders. Supporters say the measure is designed to protect those on the front line, but it’s sparked concerns of profiling in minority communities already mistrustful of law enforcement. An Associated Press review of those states found that at least 10 states also share the names of everyone who tests positive. (Kruesi, 5/19)
ABC News:
You Might Want To Enroll In Contact Tracer Training, Even If You're Already Employed
I have a full-time job and no plans to leave it, but when Johns Hopkins launched an online course for contact tracers last week, I itched to enroll. I'm a health reporter, which these days means lots of interviews with scientists and doctors about COVID-19 and the virus that causes it. I'm well-informed and curious, but I don't have any formal science or health training beyond what I've learned on the job over the past decade... Did I have what it takes to be a contact tracer? I felt compelled to find out. (Schumaker, 5/19)