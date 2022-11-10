CDC Says Listeria Outbreak In 6 States Linked To Deli Meats, Cheeses
The outbreak killed 1 person and sickened more than a dozen others from April 2021 to September 2022. In other updates, the World Health Organization says the number of global monkeypox cases rose slightly last week.
NPR:
A Listeria Outbreak Across 6 States Has Been Linked To Deli Meats And Cheeses
Listeria has been traced to deli meats and cheese in six states, causing 16 infections and one death across six states, the CDC said Wednesday. There were seven infections in New York, three in Maryland (one of whom died), one in New Jersey, two in Massachusetts, two in Illinois and one in California from April 2021 to September 2022. (Archie, 11/10)
In other outbreaks and health threats —
CIDRAP:
WHO: Weekly Monkeypox Cases Up Slightly
The number of monkeypox cases reported to the WHO rose slightly last week, with 19 countries reporting rises in cases, the head of the WHO said today at a briefing on a host of health issues. (11/9)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Health Officials Warn Of Early, Intense Virus Season
An alarming number of Colorado children with the respiratory virus called RSV are filling emergency rooms and intensive care beds as the state experiences an “early and intense” start to the flu season, state health officials and Children’s Hospital Colorado warned Wednesday. (Brown, 11/9)
Columbus Dispatch:
Four Measles Cases Reported At Columbus-Area Child Care Facility
Local public health departments are investigating a measles outbreak linked to a local child care facility. At least four cases of measles have been confirmed as part of the outbreak so far, according to both Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health. Each of the four children infected were unvaccinated for the measles. (Filby, 11/9)
In global news —
The Washington Post:
3 Americans Dead In Mexico City Airbnb From Likely Gas Poisoning
Three Americans on vacation in Mexico City were found dead at an Airbnb-listed property that they had rented, according to the U.S. State Department and the property rental platform. ... The woman involved had told her boyfriend before her death that she felt like she had been drugged, according to El País, which viewed messages between the couple. “Like I’ve taken ecstasy, but I haven’t,” she reportedly wrote. She was also reportedly vomiting and said she was feeling fatigued. (Jeong, 11/10)
CNN:
Haiti's Cholera Death Toll Rises To 136 As Outbreak Gets 'Worse And Worse Every Day'
A deadly resurgence of cholera in Haiti has claimed 136 lives so far, according to the Caribbean nation’s health ministry. Eighty-nine of the people who were infected died in a hospital or in cholera treatment centers, while 47 of them died at home, according to the Haitian Health Ministry’s statement. (Dupain, 11/9)